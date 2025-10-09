What is chargeback?

This approach differs from simple spread models, which allocate a fixed share of resources to BUs (such as marketing, HR, customer service, finance or R&D) ahead of time, often based on their headcount or the revenue they generate.

A third approach, known as a showback strategy, can be thought of as a compromise between chargeback and simple spread. It tracks IT spending across BUs and sends each department a comprehensive usage report without charging them for the expenses they accrue. The strategy aims to hold departments accountable for their resource usage without the distraction of cost recovery.

Organizations might incorporate a chargeback model for several reasons, including to foster a culture of efficient infrastructure spending and cost optimization across the company. Because departments are directly responsible for their own energy and IT costs, each is motivated to make strategic usage decisions and cut down on wasteful behaviors. Chargebacks can also contribute to a sense of fairness across the company, empowering individual teams to allocate resources on their own terms.

Chargeback management might fall under an organization’s risk management program, with IT and finance handling tracking, billing and enforcement collaboratively. A chief information officer (CIO) is often charged with overseeing the strategy.

Chargeback approaches frequently fit into an enterprise’s larger FinOps (or cloud FinOps) and technology business management (TBM) strategies. FinOps emphasizes cross-functional collaboration between IT, finance and business teams to maximize business value from cloud and infrastructure investments across hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.

Chargeback supports key FinOps principles by promoting accountability (teams own their usage and costs), optimization (visibility enables smarter decisions) and governance (policies guide responsible consumption). These models help organizations shift from reactive cost control to proactive financial operations, an increasingly critical step as IT spending is expected to reach USD 5.74 trillion in 2025, up 9.3% from 2024, according to Gartner.

But a chargeback strategy might not be appropriate for every business. It is more operationally complex because it requires detailed tracking of resource consumption across multiple divisions, many of which rely on different services and methodologies. A chargeback strategy can also breed hostility between IT teams and BUs, who might feel unfairly burdened by resource usage they have little control over. It also saddles departments with more financial responsibilities, including forecasting, or the process of anticipating future events based on current data and trends.