What is technology business management?

Even spread

A simple division in which the number of entities that use an expenditure is divided by the cost of that expenditure. If an organization has USD 100,000 to spend on servers, and 100 servers, each server would be allocated USD 1,000.

Manually assigned percentage

A more ad-hoc strategy, MAP assigns those with experience in the specific area of the expenditure to decide which percentage of a total cost goes to each sector. If an IT department has a total of USD 200,000 to divide among three employees, a manually assigned percentage might give a manager USD 100,000 and two junior employees USD 50,000 each.

Manually weighted

This method is a slightly more complex version of a manually assigned percentage. Instead of percentages, a manager or team assigns individual recipients with a weighted priority. For example, that USD 200,000 spend on employees might be divided this way:

Manager (weighting of 5): USD 200,000 x 0.5 = USD 100,000

Employee 1 (weighting of 3): USD 200,000 x 0.3 = USD 60,000

Employee 2 (weighting of 2): USD 200,000 x 0.2 = USD 40,000

Consumption-based

In this system, the actual costs of operation are monitored, and finances are allocated based on that consumption. For example, rent might be weighted equally in New York City and Scranton, Pennsylvania, but in reality, the former will require a much higher percentage of total spend than the latter. After monitoring expenses, a consumption-based allocation can change those percentages to suit the real-life needs of workers.

Multi-dimensional

This method adds significant complexity, but also provides deeper understanding. In a multi-dimensional system, individual expenditures are recognized to have multiple aspects. For example, imagine that a business is allocating spending for a cloud storage solution. Multi-dimensional allocation incorporates not just “storage needed per employee,” but also network costs, the number of times the storage is accessed and cost of that access or the time spent using the service. Each individual aspect can be manually weighted.