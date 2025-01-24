What is strategic portfolio management?

Time, resources, personnel and budgets are all limited in today’s dynamic business and IT environments. Business organizations must move faster than ever before, making riskier, more impactful decisions and pushing continuous innovation to ensure their long-term survival.

Consequently, decision makers must choose which projects, products, programs or initiatives to pursue and which to abandon (based on factors such as resource consumption and alignment with the organization’s strategic goals).

Investments that don’t support wanted business outcomes are candidates for elimination, and investments that align well with strategic objectives are prioritized.

However, the decision-making process can present significant challenges for enterprise-level businesses. If, for instance, strategic objectives are unclear—because they aren’t well-defined or adequately communicated to all the stakeholders involved in implementation—investment decisions can suffer.

Some organizations also struggle with information and process visibility across the systems integral to portfolio management, creating information silos in vital areas (such as capacity planning, risk management and financial management). These issues often worsen because of the aggressive scaling of Agile practices, which can create blind spots for both portfolio and financial planners.

Unaddressed information silos prevent project portfolio managers from getting a comprehensive view of enterprise data, which hinders capacity planning, budget allocation and overall decision making. Furthermore, the disconnected systems of record that track budgets, resources and work assignments make it difficult to dynamically respond to changing market conditions.

But, as teams across the business work with greater autonomy and faster decision making, continuous alignment with a single source of truth becomes increasingly paramount.

SPM practices address visibility and alignment issues, integrating disciplines that are typically handled by separate teams, such as strategy management, program portfolio management (PPM), integrated IT portfolio analysis, lean portfolio management and agile financial management.

In SPM environments, these tasks are centralized and interconnected, so any changes (in business strategy, operating models, IT portfolios or enterprise architecture) are immediately visible to all necessary stakeholders. Real-time, enterprise-wide visibility facilitates streamlined portfolio alignment, value-oriented decision making and continuous portfolio adaptability.

As such, SPM helps enterprises, project managers and project management offices (PMOs) achieve superior business results and maintain their competitive advantage through digital- and technology-related investments.