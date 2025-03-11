Agile and TBM: transforming the business of IT for the better

Agile is about responding to change rather than following a plan. And that requires a move to objective evidence: fast feedback, early indicators and predictability. Did the Agile teams do what they said they were going to do in a specific time frame? If a business owner wants to do something else, can Agile teams pivot?

Overall, the model shifts from ROI to hypothesis-driven development and minimal viable product (MVP). The theoretical notion of ROI is as appealing as a concrete number, but ROI is just a guess at what the return might be if things go according to plan. And things rarely go according to plan. Even when they do, the data isn’t available until it’s too late because ROI provides no feedback during development.

To understand the effectiveness of Agile, we look for early indicators and what’s called innovation accounting measures instead. We define the predictors for good value, and those predictors come way before ROI. Ultimately, systems need to be tooled not only for what the costs are, but for the value users receive.

The initial investment discussion is first about the hypothesis and then how to prove it. And, of course, how much it costs to get to that first point. Typically, that’s a fraction of the overall investment because the teams can see feedback on the MVP within an agreed-upon time frame (such as a few weeks or months). Eventually, a discussion then follows about continuing the investment or pivoting to something else.

The benefit is that this lean model is largely immune to sunk costs. In the traditional world, if you already made a USD 5 million investment, it must pay off. Stakeholders dislike calling it waste or experimentation. Defense mechanisms might take effect such as approving another USD 10 million to USD 20 million to keep the dream alive, whether the value is there or not.

The Agile enterprise doesn’t do that. Rolling wave funding, MVPs, ignoring sunk costs, and making decisions on objective measures based on innovation accounting—that’s how the Agile enterprise does its work, one hypothesis at a time.

In Agile development, you don’t wait years for anything. If you’re looking at a major program, proof points show within the first six to twelve weeks. After a few program increments, the evidence will indicate whether to proceed down that longer road or not.