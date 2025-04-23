What is transaction monitoring?

One of the most prominent and regulated use cases for transaction monitoring is anti-money laundering (AML). According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, money laundering accounts for an estimated 2–5% of the global GDP, or approximately USD 800 billion to USD 2 trillion annually.1

In response to the scale and complexity of modern financial crime, financial institutions are investing heavily in advanced technological solutions. The Business Research Company projects the global anti-money laundering (AML) software market to grow to USD 3.2 billion in 2025, driven by the increasing need for real-time detection and compliance with stricter regulations.2 Trends show a marked increase in the use of AI-powered solutions. Additionally, cryptocurrency monitoring is becoming a key area of focus, with the rise of digital currencies making it crucial for financial service institutions to track blockchain transactions to prevent illicit activities.

Today’s AML transaction monitoring systems are designed to identify behaviors associated with known money laundering typologies, such as structuring or “smurfing,” where large transactions are broken into smaller amounts to avoid reporting thresholds. These systems also flag unusual transaction patterns, such as sudden spikes in activity or behaviors that deviate from a customer’s typical profile. Monitoring for transactions involving high-risk jurisdictions is also crucial, as these may indicate attempts to move funds through countries that have weak AML regulation controls or are under sanctions.