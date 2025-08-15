Both managers and employees are struggling to adapt to a relentless global pace. The combination of remote work, AI’s influence on the business world and a worldwide talent shortage have left HR departments at a critical juncture, says Morick.

“[W]e’re seeing budgetary pressures across entire organizations. HR as an operational center is feeling that. So the question becomes: How can they use AI and automation so they can streamline their operations and return some of that cost?”

In part due to these budgetary pressures and a culture of consolidation, says Morick, “a lot of the leading coaching has been pushed down onto the managers.” Many managers today, she says, are holding dual roles.

“So you’re the day-to-day manager, but you’re also the coach. You’re expecting that individuals, as they go up through the organization, are going to be effective coaches.” This kind of career progression, she says, isn’t necessarily something managers were interested in, or trained to do effectively. “So there is this leadership gap.”