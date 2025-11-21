Enterprise AI agents: Beyond productivity

AI agents, capable of orchestrating complex workflows to support human workers, help enterprises meet escalating business demands. They combine large language models (LLMs), machine learning, reasoning capabilities and external tool integration to handle complex and nuanced work. They parse context and adapt to changing circumstances, allowing them to help users streamline processes and improve decision-making across an organization.

Traditional automation long handled repetitive, rule-based tasks. And in recent years, generative AI (gen AI) transformed the business ecosystem, delivering AI assistants and other technologies designed to reduce workload and deliver delightful user experiences. AI agents represent a new paradigm—intelligent systems that choose strategies, learn from outcomes and act autonomously with minimal human supervision to achieve specific goals.

Agentic AI stands to fundamentally redefine how businesses operate. Traditionally, enterprise software helped workers organize data or complete tasks. But today, artificial intelligence has the potential to operate autonomously alongside human employees, ushering in a new era of human-machine partnerships.