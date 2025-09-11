IBM demonstrated the potential of agentic AI internally, and now we are ready to scale and replicate with clients. With the Science of Consulting, we apply a structured framework that makes outcomes repeatable and intentional.



In a recent engagement with a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, IBM Consulting cocreated a modular risk orchestration platform powered by by AI and now evolving into agentic AI. The solution enabled real-time visibility across suppliers, inventory and manufacturing sites. This method helped turn fragmented data into actionable insights.



The impact was clear:

Business leaders gained the ability to respond more quickly to customer needs by leveraging timely risk alerts and inventory insights.

Decision-making became faster and more proactive, thanks to improved visibility and early identification of potential disruptions.

Supplier and material prioritization became more strategic, aligning with business goals and revenue impact.

A connected view from suppliers to finished goods enhanced operational efficiency and resilience.

These outcomes reflect the broader trend highlighted in the 2025 COO Study. Organizations embracing agentic AI are seeing tangible gains in speed, efficiency and resilience across their supply chains.

