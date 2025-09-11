Supply chains are under relentless pressure from disruptions, shortages, rising costs and increasing customer expectations. For chief operating officers (COOs) and chief supply chain officers (CSCOs), the challenge is no longer about reacting to shocks but about building resilience that is proactive and strategic.
The 2025 IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) COO Study confirms this shift. Nearly 70% of COOs and CSCOs say that agentic AI is already market ready. That’s not a future forecast; it’s a signal that the operating model for supply chains is changing. Leaders who embrace this shift are already outperforming peers in revenue growth, efficiency and responsiveness.
For CSCOs, this means resilience is no longer reactive; it’s strategic. And the tools to build it are already in hand.
Agentic AI systems act with minimal supervision, learn from data and collaborate across functions. They’re not just automating tasks; they’re orchestrating adaptive workflows that respond to real-world conditions in real time.
According to the study:
• Almost 7 of 10 COOs have adopted AI agents and are preparing to scale them across their enterprise
• 76% of COOs and CSCOs say that they actively encourage AI experimentation
• 83% expect AI agents to improve process efficiency
The new operating model combines autonomy, intelligence and speed. This approach allows CSCOs to reduce cycle times, improve forecasting and manage risk with precision.
These benefits aren’t theoretical. IBM tested and refined AI-powered solutions internally before they reached the market. This strategy allowed the team to experience firsthand how autonomy, intelligence and speed can redefine supply chain performance.
Through its Client Zero initiative, IBM® Consulting® applied AI, now evolving into agentic AI, across its global supply chain, spanning 2,000+ suppliers and operations in 170+ countries. AI agents took on complex, multistep tasks, such as identifying risks, validating supplier commitments and initiating corrective actions. Intelligent workflows replaced manual processes, accelerating response times and enabling real-time collaboration.
The impact was significant:
• USD 361 million in supply chain savings over three years
• Operational tasks were reduced from days to hours
• USD 3.5 billion in productivity savings for IBM over two years
This transformation wasn’t about digitizing existing workflows; it was about redesigning them. Forecasting, inventory optimization and decision-making are now powered by real-time insights, resulting in an intelligent and resilient supply chain.
IBM demonstrated the potential of agentic AI internally, and now we are ready to scale and replicate with clients. With the Science of Consulting, we apply a structured framework that makes outcomes repeatable and intentional.
In a recent engagement with a global pharmaceutical manufacturer, IBM Consulting cocreated a modular risk orchestration platform powered by by AI and now evolving into agentic AI. The solution enabled real-time visibility across suppliers, inventory and manufacturing sites. This method helped turn fragmented data into actionable insights.
The impact was clear:
These outcomes reflect the broader trend highlighted in the 2025 COO Study. Organizations embracing agentic AI are seeing tangible gains in speed, efficiency and resilience across their supply chains.
The IBV COO study identifies 5 strategies that separate leaders from laggards:
These ideas aren’t abstract. They’re practical shifts that help CSCOs lead with confidence and deliver measurable outcomes.
From my experience leading supply chain transformations globally, I’ve seen firsthand how agentic AI enables CSCOs to build supply chains that flex, respond and outperform.
This shift isn’t about keeping up. It’s about setting the pace. In a world defined by complexities, companies don't need more tools. They need clarity. They need action. At IBM Consulting, we deliver both.
The future of the supply chain is intelligent, adaptive and resilient. And it’s already here.
