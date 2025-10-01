As organizations start to look back on 2025 and plan for what’s ahead in 2026, it’s a good time to consider the trends that have had the most impact. It’s also a good time to consider what they might mean for the future.

In terms of digital transformation, the strategic application of digital technology across all levels of an organization, it’s hard to imagine a more critical component than application development (app dev).

From a scrappy startup looking to build a new mobile app to a Fortune 500 company that needs to replace legacy workflows with new frameworks and automation tools, app development is central to the success or failure of digital transformation initiatives. Businesses that have success at application development can effectively streamline workflows, improve user experiences and gain a competitive edge.