Wacoal is Japan's leading manufacturer of innerwear for women. In May 2019, the company opened a next-generation store in Omotesando, Tokyo offering a new customer service called "3D Smart & Try" utilizing AI. By using technology to meet customers' unique needs, the store offers a stress-free, enjoyable innerwear selection experience. This service responds to customer voices stating, "I am embarrassed to ask a salesperson for advice on innerwear or to have my size measured." The company plans to utilize the accumulated data to develop new businesses and continue supporting beauty and well-being.
Wacoal is Japan's leading company in the women's innerwear market.
Wacoal began its digital transformation in 2016. Underpinning the movement was a shift from an era of mass production and mass consumption of one type of product, to an era that responds to the diverse needs of individual customers. To this end, the use of technology has become essential. However, while Wacoal has provided added value through customer service at physical stores, the company also decided to make further reforms, saying “We are not complete with simply digital solutions, but must incorporate digital solutions, take advantage of the real advantages they provide, and link those to higher value-added customer experiences.”
Issues with physical stores include comments such as, “I'm embarrassed to ask a salesperson to consult or measure my innerwear size,” and “I can't enjoy shopping at my own pace.” EC sales are growing due to the convenience of smartphones. People should be able to shop casually without worry, just like on their smartphone, even at physical stores. With this in mind, Wacoal decided to incorporate technology into physical stores to allow customers to enjoy choosing innerwear without stress.
Wacoal has started planning and designing new customer service services and stores to solve the issues described, believing that “if we are going to start something new, we should move forward with companies we haven't done business with yet,” when selecting IBM as a partner. The decisive factors included IBM's status as a global IT company that can support future global expansion, the fact it includes many active female employees and its reputation for integrity.
As a result, four new partner companies including IBM, alongside an omnichannel strategy promotion department newly formed within Wacoal in 2016, will promote the project. To solve customer issues, a unique 3D body scanner has been developed that allows people to easily measure accurate sizes in five seconds, alongside new “customer service AI” that recommends ideal products based on customers' needs and their favorite designs. With the cooperation of IBM, Wacoal was able to promote understanding through explanations internally at the company and embrace this new challenge.
Wacoal 3D Smart & Try, which opened in May 2019, has received a great response since the first pop-up store just prior to that.
At a Wacoal pop-up shop, a line formed before opening to experience this new customer service. Also, many customers now experience this service daily at the permanent Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku store, and beauty advisor consultations are fully booked up to 1.5 months in advance. Further, 1 in 4 people who experienced “3D Smart & Try” ended up purchasing Wacoal products.
Moving forward, the company plans to utilize accumulated data, advance proposals that support women's beauty and well-being, and form partnerships with other apparel companies, alongside medical institutions and more, leading to the creation of new businesses. Utilizing this data, they will provide the market with new value that goes deeper, across a wider spectrum and for a longer duration, bringing them closer to every one of their customers.
