Wacoal is Japan's leading company in the women's innerwear market.

Wacoal began its digital transformation in 2016. Underpinning the movement was a shift from an era of mass production and mass consumption of one type of product, to an era that responds to the diverse needs of individual customers. To this end, the use of technology has become essential. However, while Wacoal has provided added value through customer service at physical stores, the company also decided to make further reforms, saying “We are not complete with simply digital solutions, but must incorporate digital solutions, take advantage of the real advantages they provide, and link those to higher value-added customer experiences.”

Issues with physical stores include comments such as, “I'm embarrassed to ask a salesperson to consult or measure my innerwear size,” and “I can't enjoy shopping at my own pace.” EC sales are growing due to the convenience of smartphones. People should be able to shop casually without worry, just like on their smartphone, even at physical stores. With this in mind, Wacoal decided to incorporate technology into physical stores to allow customers to enjoy choosing innerwear without stress.