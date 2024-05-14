With the rise in building and construction activities, an increase in food and beverage demand, and expansion across several other global industries, the need for steel drums is rapidly growing. Industrial goods can be heavy, bulky, sensitive to the external atmosphere and hazardous to the environment, and companies must find safe and sustainable ways of storing and transporting material.

In 2007, the Stavig family took their shared vision of operating an innovative and sustainable company and acquired Myers Container. The Portland, Oregon-based business family became a leading manufacturer and reconditioner of industrial containers in the US. Wanting to sprint ahead of its competition, Myers Container leadership began assessing the company’s strengths and weaknesses before expanding the business further.



“As we were becoming larger, we were becoming more hesitant about our ability to manage future growth,” explains Cody Stavig, Vice President (VP) of Operations. “When competing for acquisitions, our reluctance to make more competitive bids stemmed directly from our inability to reliably improve operations.”



The company was having difficulty managing multiple facilities around the country, fixing its development program for management, improving plant safety and scaling the business. Without an efficient system to properly train staff, Myers Container couldn’t establish a consistent way to operate different factories in various jurisdictions with multiple managers. Pressure began to mount, with Myers Container leadership fearing its competitors were deeper into successfully navigating Continuous Improvement (CI) transformations.



“We were waking up every morning trying to figure out how to be better and how to outpace our competitors,” adds Myers Container Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kyle Stavig. “We only have so much pricing and supply chain power, but if our operations are running efficiently, we’re going to make a sizable dent in our company’s profitability.”



It was time for the Stavig family to seek outside help. Myers Container had previously enlisted a smaller local consulting company to help expand, but it needed a new firm with an extensive network range that would bring a higher level of professionalism and depth of talent and knowledge to the table.

