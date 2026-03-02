COBOL modernization with IBM Bob

Branding illustration for z-OS 2.5 for mainframe/ai/hybrid, vertical and diagonal lines showing scalability
By Vanna Winland

Modernizing COBOL systems isn’t just about rewriting code. It’s about carefully preserving decades of business logic while evolving system architectures that support cloud-native workflows, real-time access and reliable runtime behavior for critical applications. IBM Bob helps you transform legacy COBOL programs into modern systems safely and efficiently.

COBOL remains one of the most widely used programming languages in enterprise computing. It powers high-volume transaction processing systems across banking, insurance, government and retail, managing critical data for institutions worldwide. It operates across legacy IBM z/OS® mainframes and modern distributed environments like Windows, Linux and cloud platforms, handling 95% of ATM transactions and over 40% of global banking systems.1

In this tutorial, you’ll work with a simple COBOL program that reads inventory data and generates low-stock reports. You’ll set up a project and explore example prompts for each step of the modernization process, including:

  • Analyzing legacy code
  • Migrating data
  • Enabling APIs
  • Containerizing applications

These guided examples show how Bob supports a careful, incremental approach to modernization.

By the end, you’ll know how to work with Bob as a collaborative assistant throughout the COBOL modernization lifecycle. You’ll have experience using structured prompts to support analysis, refactoring, integration, deployment and ongoing evolution of your system. You’ll gain a practical framework for applying AI assistance at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), from copybooks to the cloud. 

Follow along to see how Bob can support large-scale modernization initiatives, guiding you through rehosting, replatforming and other strategies applicable to modular refactoring of monolithic systems.

Why use Bob for COBOL modernization?

COBOL is how mission-critical systems continue to function. With few COBOL-native programmers practicing today, and the undocumented complexity of legacy code, refactoring these critical systems can be time-consuming, cause potential downtime and significant challenges for modernization projects. Bob provides features that give users the opportunity to work efficiently and mitigate risks, while leaving all decisions in the hands of the developer. 

Through multiturn conversations, Bob remembers the context of your project, allowing you to quickly iterate and refine outputs that can be reviewed and committed directly to the codebase or shared for transparency and discussion.

Each prompt can be refined right in the editor using the Enhance Prompt feature to add context, clarity and structure. As with any AI-tool, the more effective your prompt, the more refined your outputs will be.

When prompted, Bob creates an editable to-do list of tasks that you can review, adjust and approve before any changes are applied. This workflow transparency is integral, especially when implementing new code or adding new features. 

Bob’s understanding of both COBOL and modern programming languages allows you to integrate legacy systems with contemporary practices. It supports application modernization and helps teams implement modernization services within DevOps pipelines, making it easier to optimize processes, track progress, and maintain oversight throughout the project. By combining structured guidance, controlled execution and clear workflow visibility, Bob gives programmers the tools to modernize complex systems efficiently while maintaining control over every step.

Prerequisites

IBM Bob IDE installed. Sign up for early access to Bob.

Steps

Step 1. Get set up with Bob

Open the IBM Bob IDE and take a moment to familiarize yourself with its layout.

Step 2. Add the sample legacy COBOL program

To demonstrate how Bob can assist in modernizing COBOL applications, you need to add a sample legacy COBOL program to your workspace. This program reads an inventory file and generates a low-stock report.

Inside the Explorer panel, choose one of these options:

Option A: Clone our sample repository

Clone the repository directly using this URL:

https://github.com/IBM/ibmdotcom-tutorials.git

This action will automatically create the project structure and add the sample file to your workspace. You can find the sample legacy program inside cobol-modernization/sample-legacy-program.cbl

Option B: Create the file manually

If you prefer to work from scratch:

  1.  Create a new project folder. Inside the folder, create a new file named: sample-legacy-program.cbl
  2. Paste this Bob-generated COBOL program into the file and save it:
       IDENTIFICATION DIVISION. 
       PROGRAM-ID. INVENTORY-REPORT. 
       AUTHOR. LEGACY-SYSTEMS. 
       DATE-WRITTEN. 1985-03-15. 
       
      * INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - MONTHLY REPORT GENERATOR 
      * READS INVENTORY FILE AND GENERATES LOW STOCK REPORT 
 
       ENVIRONMENT DIVISION. 
       INPUT-OUTPUT SECTION. 
       FILE-CONTROL. 
           SELECT INVENTORY-FILE ASSIGN TO INVMAST 
               ORGANIZATION IS SEQUENTIAL 
               ACCESS MODE IS SEQUENTIAL 
               FILE STATUS IS WS-INV-STATUS. 
 
           SELECT REPORT-FILE ASSIGN TO RPTOUT 
               ORGANIZATION IS SEQUENTIAL 
               ACCESS MODE IS SEQUENTIAL. 
 
       DATA DIVISION. 
       FILE SECTION. 
       FD  INVENTORY-FILE. 
       01  INVENTORY-RECORD. 
           05  ITEM-CODE           PIC X(10). 
           05  ITEM-NAME           PIC X(30). 
           05  QUANTITY-ON-HAND    PIC 9(5). 
           05  REORDER-LEVEL       PIC 9(5). 
           05  UNIT-PRICE          PIC 9(5)V99. 
           05  SUPPLIER-CODE       PIC X(8). 
           05  LAST-ORDER-DATE     PIC 9(8). 
 
       FD  REPORT-FILE. 
       01  REPORT-LINE             PIC X(132). 
 
       WORKING-STORAGE SECTION. 
       01  WS-INV-STATUS           PIC XX. 
       01  WS-EOF-FLAG             PIC X VALUE ‘N’. 
           88  END-OF-FILE         VALUE ‘Y’. 
 
       01  WS-COUNTERS. 
           05  WS-TOTAL-ITEMS      PIC 9(5) VALUE ZERO. 
           05  WS-LOW-STOCK-ITEMS  PIC 9(5) VALUE ZERO. 
 
       01  WS-REPORT-HEADER. 
           05  FILLER              PIC X(50) VALUE SPACES. 
           05  FILLER              PIC X(32) 
               VALUE ‘LOW STOCK INVENTORY REPORT’. 
 
       01  WS-REPORT-LINE. 
           05  WS-RPT-ITEM-CODE    PIC X(10). 
           05  FILLER              PIC X(2) VALUE SPACES. 
           05  WS-RPT-ITEM-NAME    PIC X(30). 
           05  FILLER              PIC X(2) VALUE SPACES. 
           05  WS-RPT-QUANTITY     PIC ZZ,ZZ9. 
           05  FILLER              PIC X(2) VALUE SPACES. 
           05  WS-RPT-REORDER      PIC ZZ,ZZ9. 
           05  FILLER              PIC X(2) VALUE SPACES. 
           05  WS-RPT-PRICE        PIC $$$,$$9.99. 
 
       PROCEDURE DIVISION. 
       MAIN-PROCESS. 
           PERFORM INITIALIZE-PROGRAM 
           PERFORM PROCESS-INVENTORY 
               UNTIL END-OF-FILE 
           PERFORM FINALIZE-PROGRAM 
           STOP RUN. 
 
       INITIALIZE-PROGRAM. 
           OPEN INPUT INVENTORY-FILE 
           OPEN OUTPUT REPORT-FILE 
           WRITE REPORT-LINE FROM WS-REPORT-HEADER 
           PERFORM READ-INVENTORY. 
 
       PROCESS-INVENTORY. 
           ADD 1 TO WS-TOTAL-ITEMS 
 
           IF QUANTITY-ON-HAND < REORDER-LEVEL 
               PERFORM WRITE-LOW-STOCK-ITEM 
               ADD 1 TO WS-LOW-STOCK-ITEMS 
           END-IF 
 
           PERFORM READ-INVENTORY. 
 
       WRITE-LOW-STOCK-ITEM. 
           MOVE ITEM-CODE TO WS-RPT-ITEM-CODE 
           MOVE ITEM-NAME TO WS-RPT-ITEM-NAME 
           MOVE QUANTITY-ON-HAND TO WS-RPT-QUANTITY 
           MOVE REORDER-LEVEL TO WS-RPT-REORDER 
           MOVE UNIT-PRICE TO WS-RPT-PRICE 
           WRITE REPORT-LINE FROM WS-REPORT-LINE. 
 
       READ-INVENTORY. 
           READ INVENTORY-FILE 
               AT END 
                   MOVE ‘Y’ TO WS-EOF-FLAG 
           END-READ. 
 
       FINALIZE-PROGRAM. 
           MOVE SPACES TO REPORT-LINE 
           WRITE REPORT-LINE 
           MOVE ‘TOTAL ITEMS PROCESSED: ‘ TO REPORT-LINE 
           MOVE WS-TOTAL-ITEMS TO REPORT-LINE(25:5) 
           WRITE REPORT-LINE 
           MOVE ‘LOW STOCK ITEMS: ‘ TO REPORT-LINE 
           MOVE WS-LOW-STOCK-ITEMS TO REPORT-LINE(25:5) 
           WRITE REPORT-LINE 
           CLOSE INVENTORY-FILE 
           CLOSE REPORT-FILE. 
 
      * Made with Bob

 

Step 3. Understand the legacy code

Before starting any modernization effort, it’s important to understand what the legacy program does and how it works.

Use a context mention to reference the sample program file by typing:

 @sample-legacy-program.cbl

You can select any mode to work with Bob. However, in this tutorial, we use Advanced mode simply because it gives you more flexibility and the right tools to handle the full scope of COBOL modernization.

After the context is added and the mode is selected, you can ask Bob:

“Analyze this COBOL program and explain what it does, identify potential modernization opportunities, and suggest an approach.”

You can test the Enhance Prompt feature (located at the lower right of the chat window) to automatically refine and structure the request. Always review the enhanced version to ensure that it reflects your intent. This typically results in clearer, more structured and more actionable output.

You can expect some of these outputs from Bob’s analysis of the COBOL program:

  • Comprehensive program summary: With your approval, Bob reads files to capture how the program works and details them in a readable format.
  • Modernization opportunities: Suggestions for improving data, logic, architecture, reporting and error handling by recognizing legacy patterns and applying modern best practices.
  • Migration roadmap and risk considerations: A phased plan for safely modernizing the system, including guidance on testing, rollback, strategies and maintaining continuity.

This output is valuable because it quickly turns complex COBOL code into an actionable application modernization plan, even if no prior documentation exists. Your team should carefully review the deliverables before implementing any changes. Bob is companion in this process, your expertise and intervention is still essential.

Example Bob response to COBOL analysis

Bob might respond with something like this:  

## COBOL Program Analysis: INVENTORY-REPORT 
 
### **Program Functionality** 
 
This legacy COBOL program ([`INVENTORY-REPORT`](sample-legacy-program.cbl:6)) is a batch reporting system that: 
 
1. **Reads** a sequential inventory master file ([`INVENTORY-FILE`](sample-legacy-program.cbl:17)) 
2. **Identifies** items where quantity on hand falls below reorder level 
3. **Generates** a formatted low-stock report ([`REPORT-FILE`](sample-legacy-program.cbl:22)) 
4. **Outputs** summary statistics (total items processed, low-stock count) 
 
**Data Structure:** 
- Item records contain: code, name, quantity, reorder level, price, supplier, last order date 
- Fixed-width sequential file format (typical 1980s mainframe architecture) 
- 132-character report lines (standard printer width) 
 
### **Modernization Opportunities** 
 
#### **1. Data Layer** 
- **Replace sequential files** with relational database (PostgreSQL, MySQL) 
- **Migrate** from fixed-width to structured formats (JSON, CSV, Parquet) 
- **Add** proper indexing on [`ITEM-CODE`](sample-legacy-program.cbl:30) and [`QUANTITY-ON-HAND`](sample-legacy-program.cbl:32) 
- **Implement** ACID transactions for data integrity 
 
#### **2. Business Logic** 
- **Extract** reorder logic into configurable business rules engine 
- **Add** email/SMS alerts for critical low-stock situations 
- **Implement** predictive analytics for demand forecasting 
- **Support** multi-warehouse inventory tracking 
- **Add** supplier integration for automated reordering 
 
#### **3. Architecture** 
- **Convert** batch processing to real-time/near-real-time 
- **Expose** REST/GraphQL APIs for inventory queries 
- **Implement** microservices architecture (inventory service, reporting service) 
- **Add** event-driven architecture with message queues (Kafka, RabbitMQ) 
 
#### **4. Reporting** 
- **Replace** text reports with interactive dashboards (Tableau, Power BI, Grafana) 
- **Add** web-based reporting portal with drill-down capabilities 
- **Implement** scheduled report delivery (email, Slack, Teams) 
- **Support** multiple export formats (PDF, Excel, CSV) 
 
#### **5. Error Handling** 
- **Add** comprehensive error handling (currently minimal via [`WS-INV-STATUS`](sample-legacy-program.cbl:42)) 
- **Implement** logging framework with severity levels 
- **Add** retry logic for transient failures 
- **Create** audit trail for all operations 
 
### **Recommended Modernization Approach** 
 
#### **Phase 1: Strangler Fig Pattern (3-6 months)** 
1. **Keep COBOL running** while building new system alongside 
2. **Create database** schema matching COBOL record structures 
3. **Build ETL pipeline** to sync COBOL files → database 
4. **Develop REST API** wrapping existing COBOL logic 
5. **Implement** basic web dashboard reading from database 
 
#### **Phase 2: Logic Migration (6-12 months)** 
1. **Rewrite** core inventory logic in modern language (Java, Python, Go, Node.js) 
2. **Implement** comprehensive test suite (unit, integration, E2E) 
3. **Run parallel** processing: COBOL + new system, compare outputs 
4. **Gradually shift** traffic to new system with feature flags 
5. **Maintain** COBOL as fallback during transition 
 
#### **Phase 3: Full Replacement (12-18 months)** 
1. **Decommission** COBOL batch jobs 
2. **Migrate** all consumers to new APIs 
3. **Implement** real-time inventory updates 
4. **Add** advanced features (analytics, ML predictions) 
5. **Archive** COBOL code for compliance/reference 
 
### **Technology Stack Recommendation** 
 
**Backend:** Java Spring Boot or Python FastAPI   
**Database:** PostgreSQL with TimescaleDB for time-series data   
**API:** REST + GraphQL for flexible querying   
**Frontend:** React/Vue.js with modern component library   
**Reporting:** Apache Superset or Metabase   
**Infrastructure:** Kubernetes on cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP)   
**Monitoring:** Prometheus + Grafana + ELK stack 
 
### **Risk Mitigation** 
 
- **Document** all COBOL business rules before migration 
- **Maintain** data format compatibility during transition 
- **Implement** comprehensive regression testing 
- **Plan** rollback procedures at each phase 
- **Train** operations team on new system 
- **Preserve** COBOL expertise during transition period 
 
### **Estimated Effort** 
 
- **Full modernization:** 18-24 months with 4-6 person team 
- **Quick wins:** Database migration + API wrapper in 3-6 months 
- **ROI:** Reduced maintenance costs, improved agility, real-time insights

Step 4. Begin modernization—move to PostgreSQL

Now that you understand the legacy COBOL program, it’s time to start modernizing it. COBOL modernization goes beyond converting code into a newer language. It requires rethinking the platform that it runs on and the surrounding tech stack. It’s system-level engineering. In this step, you’ll ask Bob to help migrate the program from sequential file processing to a PostgreSQL database, demonstrating how automation can streamline migration tasks.

Prompt to ask Bob:

“Help me migrate this COBOL program from sequential files to a PostgreSQL database. Create the database schema and show me how to modify the COBOL code.”

After submitting the migration prompt, Bob generates a complete database-backed version of the application. The output might include: 

  • A PostgreSQL database schema (DDL) aligned to the Cobol data structures
  • A modernized COBOL program using embedded SQL instead of sequential file I/O
  • Database configuration files for connectivity and security
  • A migration and setup guide covering build, test and deployment steps

Bob performs this process by mapping COBOL record definitions to relational tables, replacing file operations with SQL cursor logic. This action introduces structured SQL handling and generates the supporting artifacts needed to compile and run the updated system.

You can also use Bob to guide you through and implement the steps outlined in the migration guide. Testing is essential at this phase and you might need to adjust to align the implementation with your organization’s standards or troubleshoot errors.

Example Bob response to database migration:

Migration complete! I’ve successfully migrated your COBOL program from sequential files to PostgreSQL. Here’s what was created: 
 
**Database Components:** 
- [`database-schema.sql`](database-schema.sql:1-149) - Complete PostgreSQL schema with tables, indexes, views, triggers, and sample data 
 
**COBOL Program:** 
- [`inventory-report-db.cbl`](inventory-report-db.cbl:1-283) - Modernized COBOL program with embedded SQL, cursor operations, and proper error handling 
 
**Configuration:** 
- [`db-config.conf`](db-config.conf:1-42) - Database connection configuration with security notes 
 
**Documentation:** 
- [`MIGRATION-GUIDE.md`](MIGRATION-GUIDE.md:1-437) - Comprehensive guide covering prerequisites, setup, compilation, testing, deployment, and troubleshooting 
- [`README.md`](README.md:1-197) - Project overview with quick start instructions 
 
**Key Changes:** 
- Replaced sequential file I/O with SQL cursor operations 
- Added host variables and null indicators for data exchange 
- Implemented SQLCODE error checking 
- Created optimized database schema with indexes and views 
- Added audit logging capability 
 
The migrated system provides multi-user access, ACID transactions, flexible querying, and better scalability while maintaining the same report output format.

Step 5. Expose COBOL functionality through REST API

After the program has been adapted to use a PostgreSQL database, the next natural step is wrapping it in a REST API so its functions can be accessed by modern applications.

Prompt:

“Create a REST API that wraps this COBOL functionality so modern applications can access inventory data in real-time.”

Here’s what you can expect when working with Bob:

  • API scaffolding: A REST server with endpoints that expose key inventory functionality
  • Configuration files: Environment variables and dependency definitions
  • Documentation and testing assets: Quick-start guidance and sample test scripts
  • Security and validation: Basic protections such as input validation and health-check endpoints

Bob converts the underlying database-backed logic into HTTP endpoints and generates a structured project layout to illustrate how a modernization path might look. You can use Bob to help implement and walk through the testing steps, interpret errors, refine endpoint logic or adjust configurations.

Example Bob response to API enabling:

REST API created successfully! I’ve built a complete Node.js/Express REST API that wraps your COBOL inventory functionality for modern applications. 
 
## What Was Created 
 
**REST API Server:** 
- [`api/server.js`](api/server.js:1-577) - Full-featured Express API with 11 endpoints 
- [`api/package.json`](api/package.json:1-42) - Dependencies and scripts 
- [`api/.env.example`](api/.env.example:1-38) - Environment configuration template 
 
**Documentation:** 
- [`api/API-DOCUMENTATION.md`](api/API-DOCUMENTATION.md:1-717) - Complete API reference with examples in curl, JavaScript, and Python 
- [`api/README.md`](api/README.md:1-329) - Quick start guide and setup instructions 
- [`api/test-api.sh`](api/test-api.sh:1-177) - Automated test suite 
 
**Updated:** 
- [`README.md`](README.md:1-197) - Added REST API section and architecture diagram 
 
## Key Features 
 
**11 REST Endpoints:** 
- GET /api/items - List all items (pagination, filtering, sorting) 
- GET /api/items/:code - Get specific item 
- POST /api/items - Create item 
- PUT /api/items/:code - Update item 
- PATCH /api/items/:code/quantity - Update quantity 
- DELETE /api/items/:code - Delete item 
- GET /api/low-stock - Low stock report (matches COBOL) 
- GET /api/statistics - Inventory statistics 
- GET /api/suppliers/:code/items - Items by supplier 
- GET /api/audit-log - Change history 
- GET /health - Health check 
 
**Built-in Security:** 
- Rate limiting (100 req/15min) 
- Helmet.js security headers 
- CORS support 
- Input validation 
- SQL injection protection 
 
## Quick Start 
 
```bash 
cd api 
npm install 
cp .env.example .env 
# Edit .env with database credentials 
npm start

Test it:

curl http://localhost:3000/health 
curl http://localhost:3000/api/low-stock

Step 6. Modernization next steps

You’ve modernized the data layer and exposed your COBOL logic through a REST API. The next step is to extend that foundation with a user interface and prepare the application for scalable deployment.

For example, ask Bob:

“Build a React dashboard that displays low-stock inventory items using the REST API we created.”

Bob can generate:

  • A React application scaffold
  • Components to display inventory and low-stock items
  • API integration code
  • Initial configuration and documentation

These artifacts provide a strong starting point. From there, your team can refine styling, authentication, environment configuration and production readiness to match your organization’s standards.

To make your modernized system portable and scalable, the next step is containerization. Organizations can also explore other providers to complement Bob’s capabilities, ensuring they have the right tools and services to fully support their modernization journey.

Prompt Bob:

“Help me containerize this modernized application and deploy it to Kubernetes.”

Bob can deliver:

  • Dockerfiles for the API and front end
  • A docker-compose.yml file for local development
  • Kubernetes deployment and service manifests

These assets accelerate setup and reduce boilerplate, while still allowing your team to tailor infrastructure, networking, security policies and CI/CD pipelines to your environment.

As an AI-assistant, Bob can support any phase of the SDLC, including helping you document your newly modernized codebase. A practical way to get started is to follow a step-by-step tutorial using AI documentation with IBM Bob.

Conclusion

Mainframe modernization is inherently a careful, incremental process. It is a strategic effort to evolve legacy systems so they can integrate with modern architectures. COBOL applications continue to power essential mainframe workloads, but they often face challenges in maintainability and increased operational costs. Modernization allows teams to preserve proven business operations while improving interoperability and long-term sustainability.

Bob assists with the modernization process by not only providing guidance and implementation suggestions, but also helping generate and refine the updated code itself. By assisting with both planning and execution, Bob makes modernization more manageable and organized.

Vanna Winland

AI Advocate & Technology Writer
1 Mundekar, Prem Mangesh, and Divakar Jha. “Importance and Application of COBOL in Banking Sectors.” International Journal of Advanced Research in Science, Communication and Technology 2, no. 9 (June 2022). https://ijarsct.co.in/Paper5405.pdf.