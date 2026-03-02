COBOL modernization with IBM Bob

Modernizing COBOL systems isn’t just about rewriting code. It’s about carefully preserving decades of business logic while evolving system architectures that support cloud-native workflows, real-time access and reliable runtime behavior for critical applications. IBM Bob helps you transform legacy COBOL programs into modern systems safely and efficiently.

COBOL remains one of the most widely used programming languages in enterprise computing. It powers high-volume transaction processing systems across banking, insurance, government and retail, managing critical data for institutions worldwide. It operates across legacy IBM z/OS® mainframes and modern distributed environments like Windows, Linux and cloud platforms, handling 95% of ATM transactions and over 40% of global banking systems.1

In this tutorial, you’ll work with a simple COBOL program that reads inventory data and generates low-stock reports. You’ll set up a project and explore example prompts for each step of the modernization process, including:

Analyzing legacy code

Migrating data

Enabling APIs

Containerizing applications

These guided examples show how Bob supports a careful, incremental approach to modernization.

By the end, you’ll know how to work with Bob as a collaborative assistant throughout the COBOL modernization lifecycle. You’ll have experience using structured prompts to support analysis, refactoring, integration, deployment and ongoing evolution of your system. You’ll gain a practical framework for applying AI assistance at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), from copybooks to the cloud.

Follow along to see how Bob can support large-scale modernization initiatives, guiding you through rehosting, replatforming and other strategies applicable to modular refactoring of monolithic systems.