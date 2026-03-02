COBOL modernization with IBM Bob

Modernizing COBOL systems isn’t just about rewriting code. It’s about carefully preserving decades of business logic while evolving system architectures that support cloud-native workflows, real-time access and reliable runtime behavior for critical applications. IBM Bob helps you transform legacy COBOL programs into modern systems safely and efficiently.
COBOL remains one of the most widely used programming languages in enterprise computing. It powers high-volume transaction processing systems across banking, insurance, government and retail, managing critical data for institutions worldwide. It operates across legacy IBM z/OS® mainframes and modern distributed environments like Windows, Linux and cloud platforms, handling 95% of ATM transactions and over 40% of global banking systems.1
In this tutorial, you’ll work with a simple COBOL program that reads inventory data and generates low-stock reports. You’ll set up a project and explore example prompts for each step of the modernization process, including:
These guided examples show how Bob supports a careful, incremental approach to modernization.
By the end, you’ll know how to work with Bob as a collaborative assistant throughout the COBOL modernization lifecycle. You’ll have experience using structured prompts to support analysis, refactoring, integration, deployment and ongoing evolution of your system. You’ll gain a practical framework for applying AI assistance at every stage of the software development lifecycle (SDLC), from copybooks to the cloud.
Follow along to see how Bob can support large-scale modernization initiatives, guiding you through rehosting, replatforming and other strategies applicable to modular refactoring of monolithic systems.
COBOL is how mission-critical systems continue to function. With few COBOL-native programmers practicing today, and the undocumented complexity of legacy code, refactoring these critical systems can be time-consuming, cause potential downtime and significant challenges for modernization projects. Bob provides features that give users the opportunity to work efficiently and mitigate risks, while leaving all decisions in the hands of the developer.
Through multiturn conversations, Bob remembers the context of your project, allowing you to quickly iterate and refine outputs that can be reviewed and committed directly to the codebase or shared for transparency and discussion.
Each prompt can be refined right in the editor using the Enhance Prompt feature to add context, clarity and structure. As with any AI-tool, the more effective your prompt, the more refined your outputs will be.
When prompted, Bob creates an editable to-do list of tasks that you can review, adjust and approve before any changes are applied. This workflow transparency is integral, especially when implementing new code or adding new features.
Bob’s understanding of both COBOL and modern programming languages allows you to integrate legacy systems with contemporary practices. It supports application modernization and helps teams implement modernization services within DevOps pipelines, making it easier to optimize processes, track progress, and maintain oversight throughout the project. By combining structured guidance, controlled execution and clear workflow visibility, Bob gives programmers the tools to modernize complex systems efficiently while maintaining control over every step.
IBM Bob IDE installed. Sign up for early access to Bob.
Open the IBM Bob IDE and take a moment to familiarize yourself with its layout.
To demonstrate how Bob can assist in modernizing COBOL applications, you need to add a sample legacy COBOL program to your workspace. This program reads an inventory file and generates a low-stock report.
Inside the Explorer panel, choose one of these options:
Option A: Clone our sample repository
Clone the repository directly using this URL:
This action will automatically create the project structure and add the sample file to your workspace. You can find the sample legacy program inside
Option B: Create the file manually
If you prefer to work from scratch:
Before starting any modernization effort, it’s important to understand what the legacy program does and how it works.
Use a context mention to reference the sample program file by typing:
You can select any mode to work with Bob. However, in this tutorial, we use Advanced mode simply because it gives you more flexibility and the right tools to handle the full scope of COBOL modernization.
After the context is added and the mode is selected, you can ask Bob:
“Analyze this COBOL program and explain what it does, identify potential modernization opportunities, and suggest an approach.”
You can test the Enhance Prompt feature (located at the lower right of the chat window) to automatically refine and structure the request. Always review the enhanced version to ensure that it reflects your intent. This typically results in clearer, more structured and more actionable output.
You can expect some of these outputs from Bob’s analysis of the COBOL program:
This output is valuable because it quickly turns complex COBOL code into an actionable application modernization plan, even if no prior documentation exists. Your team should carefully review the deliverables before implementing any changes. Bob is companion in this process, your expertise and intervention is still essential.
Example Bob response to COBOL analysis
Bob might respond with something like this:
Now that you understand the legacy COBOL program, it’s time to start modernizing it. COBOL modernization goes beyond converting code into a newer language. It requires rethinking the platform that it runs on and the surrounding tech stack. It’s system-level engineering. In this step, you’ll ask Bob to help migrate the program from sequential file processing to a PostgreSQL database, demonstrating how automation can streamline migration tasks.
Prompt to ask Bob:
“Help me migrate this COBOL program from sequential files to a PostgreSQL database. Create the database schema and show me how to modify the COBOL code.”
After submitting the migration prompt, Bob generates a complete database-backed version of the application. The output might include:
Bob performs this process by mapping COBOL record definitions to relational tables, replacing file operations with SQL cursor logic. This action introduces structured SQL handling and generates the supporting artifacts needed to compile and run the updated system.
You can also use Bob to guide you through and implement the steps outlined in the migration guide. Testing is essential at this phase and you might need to adjust to align the implementation with your organization’s standards or troubleshoot errors.
Example Bob response to database migration:
After the program has been adapted to use a PostgreSQL database, the next natural step is wrapping it in a REST API so its functions can be accessed by modern applications.
Prompt:
“Create a REST API that wraps this COBOL functionality so modern applications can access inventory data in real-time.”
Here’s what you can expect when working with Bob:
Bob converts the underlying database-backed logic into HTTP endpoints and generates a structured project layout to illustrate how a modernization path might look. You can use Bob to help implement and walk through the testing steps, interpret errors, refine endpoint logic or adjust configurations.
Example Bob response to API enabling:
You’ve modernized the data layer and exposed your COBOL logic through a REST API. The next step is to extend that foundation with a user interface and prepare the application for scalable deployment.
For example, ask Bob:
“Build a React dashboard that displays low-stock inventory items using the REST API we created.”
Bob can generate:
These artifacts provide a strong starting point. From there, your team can refine styling, authentication, environment configuration and production readiness to match your organization’s standards.
To make your modernized system portable and scalable, the next step is containerization. Organizations can also explore other providers to complement Bob’s capabilities, ensuring they have the right tools and services to fully support their modernization journey.
Prompt Bob:
“Help me containerize this modernized application and deploy it to Kubernetes.”
Bob can deliver:
These assets accelerate setup and reduce boilerplate, while still allowing your team to tailor infrastructure, networking, security policies and CI/CD pipelines to your environment.
As an AI-assistant, Bob can support any phase of the SDLC, including helping you document your newly modernized codebase. A practical way to get started is to follow a step-by-step tutorial using AI documentation with IBM Bob.
Mainframe modernization is inherently a careful, incremental process. It is a strategic effort to evolve legacy systems so they can integrate with modern architectures. COBOL applications continue to power essential mainframe workloads, but they often face challenges in maintainability and increased operational costs. Modernization allows teams to preserve proven business operations while improving interoperability and long-term sustainability.
Bob assists with the modernization process by not only providing guidance and implementation suggestions, but also helping generate and refine the updated code itself. By assisting with both planning and execution, Bob makes modernization more manageable and organized.
Read the Gartner report to discover actionable insights that will help you transform developer productivity into a catalyst for enterprise growth.
Support your next project with some of our most used capabilities. Get started and learn more about the supported models that IBM provides.
Join the community for AI architects and builders to learn, share ideas and connect with others.
Accelerate software delivery with Bob, your AI partner for secure, intent-aware development.
Optimize software development efforts with trusted AI-driven tools that minimize time spent on writing code, debugging, code refactoring or code completion and make more room for innovation.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Harness generative AI and advanced automation to create enterprise-ready code faster. Bob models to augment developer skill sets, simplifying and automating your development and modernization efforts.
1 Mundekar, Prem Mangesh, and Divakar Jha. “Importance and Application of COBOL in Banking Sectors.” International Journal of Advanced Research in Science, Communication and Technology 2, no. 9 (June 2022). https://ijarsct.co.in/Paper5405.pdf.