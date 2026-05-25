Why the human brain may hold the key to cheaper, smarter AI

Artificial intelligence companies spend vast sums of money training machines to predict the next word, but neuroscientists now say the human brain may save enormous amounts of energy by knowing when not to bother.

A recent study in Nature Neuroscience suggests the brain processes language differently from today’s large language models (LLMs). Instead of constantly trying to predict every possible upcoming word, researchers found the brain appears to ease off on prediction at the boundaries between sentences and major phrases. Scientists say the strategy may help humans process language far more efficiently than modern AI systems.

“Our core finding is that the brain sometimes sacrifices next word prediction, especially when a word starts a new sentence or a major phrase,” Nai Ding, a neuroscience professor at Zhejiang University and one of the study’s authors, told IBM Think in an interview. “The brain is optimized not just for predicting the next word, a feature it can use, but also for compressing the memory of linguistic representations.”