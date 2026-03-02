The bottom rung returns as AI reshapes entry-level jobs

For months, the narrative around AI and work has centered on loss—especially for those just starting out. But early data and hiring plans suggest a more complicated story. IBM, for one, is expanding entry-level hiring and redefining entry-level roles for an AI-first workplace, and new data from advisory firm Teneo indicates the company may not be in the minority: 67% of global CEOs say AI is increasing entry-level headcount, not reducing it.

“Entry-level roles are shifting from purely task-driven work to analysis, problem-solving and responsible AI use,” said Natasha Pillay-Bemath, IBM’s VP of Global Talent Acquisition and Executive Search, to IBM Think. She noted that learning agility now matters as much as technical skills for new hires.

Meanwhile, the broader picture may be less apocalyptic than the headlines suggest. While fears about AI-driven job losses persist, The Budget Lab at Yale recently found that concerns about AI displacing today’s workforce—including entry-level workers—remain “largely speculative,” suggesting that it’s too soon to know how disruptive it will be.

And despite chatter about shrinking tech roles, Citadel Securities reports that software engineering job postings are up 11% year over year, a sign that demand for technical talent is holding steady, at least for now.

Against this backdrop, IBM is moving early and plans to triple US entry-level hiring in 2026, said IBM Chief Human Resources Officer Nickle LaMoreaux at a recent Charter AI Summit in New York. LaMoreaux said that investing in entry-level talent is essential to IBM’s long-term agility. “If we don’t continue to invest in entry-level hires, what happens in 3–5 years?” she asked. “There’s no pipeline; the well simply dries up.”

IBM is hiring entry-level talent across all business units including software, consulting, infrastructure and marketing, said Pillay-Bemath. The job roles for this workforce also run the gamut from developers to quantum data scientists to social media and influencer marketers. The reality, LaMoreaux said, is that enterprises must “rewrite every job” in this AI era.