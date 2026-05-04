Introducing IBM Cyber Fraud: Transforming fraud investigation with AI

As digital payments continue to grow, so does the scale and sophistication of fraud. Financial institutions have made significant progress in detecting fraud—but many are still constrained by what happens next.

Fraud teams today are often required to navigate multiple disconnected systems, manually gather data, and piece together insights before they can make a decision. This process can take days or even weeks delaying response times, increasing operational costs and leaving organizations exposed to ongoing risk.

At IBM, we see an opportunity to fundamentally change this. IBM Cyber Fraud brings together data from across fraud, payment and security systems into a unified investigation experience. By automating data collection, orchestrating workflows and enabling natural language-driven analysis, it allows investigators to focus on what matters most: making informed decisions.

Instead of switching between tools and manually stitching together context, teams can work from a single investigation workspace accelerating resolution and improving consistency across cases.