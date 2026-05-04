Introducing IBM Cyber Fraud: Transforming fraud investigation with AI

As fraud grows in scale and complexity, organizations need a new approach to investigation. IBM Cyber Fraud brings AI-assisted intelligence to help teams move faster and act with confidence.
At IBM Think 2026, we are announcing private preview for IBM Cyber Fraud, a new AI-assisted fraud investigation solution designed to help organizations move from manual, fragmented investigations to faster, more intelligent operations.
As digital payments continue to grow, so does the scale and sophistication of fraud. Financial institutions have made significant progress in detecting fraud—but many are still constrained by what happens next.
Fraud teams today are often required to navigate multiple disconnected systems, manually gather data, and piece together insights before they can make a decision. This process can take days or even weeks delaying response times, increasing operational costs and leaving organizations exposed to ongoing risk.
At IBM, we see an opportunity to fundamentally change this. IBM Cyber Fraud brings together data from across fraud, payment and security systems into a unified investigation experience. By automating data collection, orchestrating workflows and enabling natural language-driven analysis, it allows investigators to focus on what matters most: making informed decisions.
Instead of switching between tools and manually stitching together context, teams can work from a single investigation workspace accelerating resolution and improving consistency across cases.
With IBM Cyber Fraud, organizations can reduce investigation time by up to 90%1 while improving the quality and consistency of decisions. Faster investigations mean faster response. And faster response means reduced fraud losses, improved customer experience and more efficient use of resources.
By reducing the manual effort required to gather and correlate data, Cyber Fraud enables investigators to focus on higher-value analysis rather than repetitive tasks. This shift not only increases productivity but also helps organizations scale more effectively, handling growing volumes of alerts without a proportional increase in headcount.
Equally important, Cyber Fraud is designed to work with existing environments. It acts as an AI-assisted investigation layer that integrates with current case management and fraud detection systems eliminating the need for costly rip-and-replace approaches.
IBM Cyber Fraud represents the next step in the evolution of fraud operations where AI not only detects risk but actively supports how organizations investigate and respond to it. We are excited to bring this capability to market and collaborate with clients as we continue to shape the future of fraud investigation.
Explore early access to the upcoming private preview.
1 Based on early private preview participant feedback