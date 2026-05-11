Managing agentic AI’s speed, scale and sprawl: Insights from Think 2026 

Bob is model-agnostic and built to work with the deployment environments and technology stack that you already operate in. Research from the IBM Institute of Business Value (IBV) found that 82% of executives expect to their AI capabilities to rely on a multi-model approach in 2030. “We do believe that the best strategy is to mix, and to be sure that at some point you are not locked in with one vendor, with one channel,” said Jean-Michel Garcia, CTO, BNP Paribas, in a conversation about agentic orchestration and governance with Andy Baldwin, Senior VP, Consulting Offerings and Growth for IBM, on Tuesday. “That’s why we’re experimenting with Bob.”

During the conference’s IBM Partner Plus keynote on Monday, Zachary Greenberg, CEO, Nexar, explained how that openness is helping his company innovate. IBM Bob helped Nexar “take this incredibly [valuable] data pipeline we have and actually build agents around it that we can then deliver directly to customers.”

Here at IBM, over 80,000 employees—over a quarter of our total workforce worldwide—are already using Bob, enjoying a 45% gain in productivity on average. It’s robust enough for software engineers yet intuitive enough for business leaders, which enables organizations like Nexar (and IBM) to get everybody operating in the same system. “Everyone, from engineers to product managers all the way to the finance team, is leveraging [Bob] to help accelerate our business meaningfully,” said Greenberg.