What identity means in the age of agentic AI: Insights from Think 2026

This week at Think 2026, IT and business leaders gathered to discuss identity in the age of agentic AI, and one theme came through clearly. Agentic AI is reshaping how enterprises operate, but traditional IAM was never built for the agents and non-human identities (NHIs) now driving that change.
Whether you joined us in Boston or are catching up from afar, here are the biggest takeaways for identity and security leaders coming out of Think.
The potential upside is enormous. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, 53% of executives expect AI to transform business models in their industry by 2030. Organizations leaning into AI-first are projecting 70% productivity gains, 74% faster cycle times and 67% faster project delivery.
But traditional IAM systems weren’t built for this—in fact, 92% of organizations aren’t confident their legacy IAM tools can manage the risks that come with NHIs and AI agents1. These systems were designed for humans who log in, hold sessions and get reviewed quarterly, not for agents that act autonomously, continuously and at machine speed.
At the same time, non-human identities are exploding. There are now 45 to 90 NHIs for every human identity in enterprise environments2, and the ratio grows with every new agent deployment. Most organizations have no real visibility into which agents are running, who deployed them or what they’re authorized to do.
It’s an organizational problem almost as much as a technological one. NHIs are largely created and managed by development teams, while security teams and CISOs still focus on humans. In a recent IBM survey of 1,100 industry professionals, nearly three-quarters said their platform and development teams don’t work well with their security teams. This means the explosion of agentic AI is happening across an internal divide that hasn’t been bridged.
IBM’s response: control at every action. Just this week, IBM unveiled Vault 2.0, which modernizes identity-based security at scale for the agentic era, and a unified Verify and Vault solution, IBM’s end-to-end answer for securing both human and NHIs across the enterprise.
IBM’s framing across Think 2026 was consistent: you need identity, access and policy enforced continuously at runtime. This involves replacing static trust with continuous verification so you can secure your environment today and confidently scale what comes next.
To accomplish this, IBM recommends five imperatives for any organization deploying agents in production.
Without continuous verification, agents operate on assumed trust, creating blind spots as behavior changes over time.
Every agent should be registered with its own unique, cryptographically secure identity from the moment it goes into production so there are no anonymous agents running in your environment. Verify who is acting and what they’re trying to do at every interaction, with delegation, consent and an auditable trail. If you can’t connect the dots, you can’t trust the outcome.
Persistent access is the root of privilege creep, credential sprawl and unintended exposure in agent-driven systems.
That’s why we suggest proactively providing agents with task-scoped, short-lived, dynamic access that expires automatically. This helps avoid many of the common issues seen in enterprise environments today, particularly over-commissioned access—agents with read, write and schema modification permissions they don’t need.
What’s provisioned isn’t always what’s used. This is the last mile problem—the gap between the agent and whatever it’s trying to access, whether that’s a database, an API or a SaaS platform. Runtime enforcement helps close that gap before it becomes risk. Authorization is enforced at every API call and tool invocation, ensuring access reflects actual usage, not past decisions.
Autonomy without accountability creates unnecessary operational and compliance risk. And agentic AI can’t get a pass on compliance.
What you need is proof of control: every agent action tied back to a human decision with full traceability across systems and workflows. That means full auditing, full attestation and complete lineage: from the user’s original request to how it’s delegated, how the agent acts and how it impacts the system downstream.
Fragmented tools create gaps, and gaps are where credentials leak and policies break down. Manage credentials, access and identity through a single control plane that spans cloud, on-prem and hybrid systems.
The release of Vault Enterprise 2.0 at Think 2026 is a major step forward for organizations looking to modernize their identity-based security at scale.
Key updates include:
All these updates map directly to the runtime security imperatives shared above. No long-lived credentials means no standing privilege; and automated lifecycle management is what makes ephemeral, just-in-time access work at machine speed.
Vault 2.0 also aligns with IBM’s broader approach for identity in the agentic era—where IBM Verify handles human identities and Vault handles non-human identities—giving security teams a single coordinated view across both.
For organizations starting to deploy agentic systems, Vault 2.0 is the foundation layer necessary for strengthening identity-based security.
The most concrete example of IBM’s runtime security model came in the Think spotlight session “Operationalize Agentic AI Runtime Security,” led by Bob Kalka, Global Leader for IBM Security, and Tyler Lynch, IBM Field CTO.
Kalka and Lynch walked through how to anchor every agent action to verified identity at runtime, then demoed it live.
Afterward, they welcomed client Shailesh Shenoy, Assistant Dean for Information Technology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, to talk about his experience using the solutions in a highly regulated environment.
Lynch showed a banking app demo with an agent acting on behalf of a logged-in user, but only after the user explicitly consented to delegation through IBM Verify.
The access token was scope-limited and session-bound. Mid-transaction, the system kicked off out-of-band authentication via CIBA, the OAuth 2 standard for client-initiated backchannel verification—what Lynch described as “passkeys for agents.”
Behind the scenes, HashiCorp Vault issued just-in-time secrets, and the database connection itself was scoped to the user’s own rows. Even if the agent had been prompt-injected, it couldn’t have accessed another user’s data.
Shenoy then offered a perspective grounded in real-world deployment. He described his institution—a research medical school in the Bronx with more than $250 million in research funding—as “right on the cusp of danger.”
Human identity is well-managed. NHI is the new frontier, and the stakes are high. An AI agent that goes unchecked in a research lab can quietly become an AI agent making decisions about patient data—without anyone able to trace how it got there.
“AI agents are like employees, like research assistants,” he said. “There should be accountability that goes up to the lab head, the head of the business. We don’t have that today.”
That’s why he began working with IBM. Today, Albert Einstein uses IBM Verify and HashiCorp Vault together—Verify for the human side, Vault for the application side—to bring NHIs under coordinated control before agentic AI scales further across the institution.
His advice to other leaders was direct: “This is something we have to address—no head in the sand. I’m not going to wait for someone to ask me. I’m not going to wait for a regulator. This is the proper hygiene, and it’s what we need to do.”
To dive deeper, watch Bob Kalka and Tyler Lynch’s on-demand webinar, “Agentic IAM in Practice: Enforcing Least Privilege and Auditability for AI Agents.”
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1 Cloud Security Alliance, January 2026.
2 Entro Labs, 2026.