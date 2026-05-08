“Without an AI operating model, you cannot survive in this world”: DevOps at Think 2026

At this year’s IBM Think conference held in Boston, DevOps decision makers came together to confront the stark reality of IT in 2026: AI isn’t just one part of their discipline, it is the discipline.

Over the past decade, DevOps has evolved to include ever more granular, probing observability practices. The wealth and volume of data those tools collect requires powerful automated solutions — both for making sense of it all, and for acting on the insights the data provide.

But while AI-powered observability tools accelerate that process, they also amplify complexity, cost and operational risk.

At Think, IBM’s DevOps leaders introduced new tools for cutting through the morass and coordinating action across increasingly complex environments.