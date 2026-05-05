Announcing IBM Concert Secure Coder: Bringing security to the moment code is written

AI is accelerating software development and, at the same time, reshaping the scale and speed of security risk. As organizations generate more code and adopt AI-driven tools, the number of potential vulnerabilities is increasing faster than traditional processes can manage. This shift is forcing enterprises to rethink how they approach security across the software development lifecycle. This isn’t a cold start. Leading organizations—including IBM—have been tracking these trends and investing in automation, AI-driven remediation and developer-first security practices to stay ahead.

At Think 2026, IBM introduced the new Concert platform that is designed for managing IT Operations in the agentic era. Concert Protect is part of that new platform and helps organizations move from fragmented security practices to continuous exposure management. Building on this foundation, the introduction of IBM Concert Secure Coder extends these capabilities directly into the developer experience, enabling teams to address risk earlier and more effectively.

Developers no longer wait for pull requests, pipeline scans or production incidents. They see risks and fixes in real time, inside their Integrated Development Environment (IDE).