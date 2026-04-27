The rise and ROI of the chief AI officer

The chief AI officer may be the fastest growing role in business. A new report from IBM’s Institute for Business Value (IBV) found that, by the end of 2025, 53% of organizations had a CAIO up from 11% in 2023. And that’s not just at tech companies like Meta and Salesforce, but also at enterprises like Heineken, WPP, Nike and CVS Health. That kind of growth can look like froth. But the IBV found that companies with a chief AI officer had a 5% higher return on their AI investments. How did that happen?

Just like the technology that drove it, the CAIO role has matured over the past few years. “It used to be that chief AI officers were more figureheads—AI evangelists promoting AI,” said Jacob Dencik, Research Director at IBV in an interview with IBM Think. “But now they’re actually driving real transformation with AI and helping enterprises move from pilots to wide-scale implementation.”

Schneider Electric is a clear example of the focus on implementation. The global energy technology company created its chief AI officer role in 2021, well before generative AI forced the issue for much of the corporate world. From the outset, Schneider’s mandate for AI leadership was less about experimentation for its own sake and more about operational impact. As Philippe Rambach, the company’s Chief AI Officer, emphasized in his conversation with IBM Think, AI at Schneider “always starts with a business need, not the technology.”

Still, not everyone is convinced companies need the role. Tim Crawford, Founder and CIO Strategic Advisor at research firm AVOA, sees the CAIO moment as familiar. He compares it to the rise of the chief digital officer a decade ago—a role that often emerged quickly at companies, with mixed results, especially when organizations rushed to bring in external CDOs, he noted. These leaders sometimes struggled because they “weren’t as in tune with the business”; meanwhile, the core responsibility of digital transformation often fell back on the CIO.