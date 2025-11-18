Brewing Smarter with HEINEKEN

Malcolm Gladwell sits down with Surajeet Ghosh, HEINEKEN’s Chief AI Officer, in front of a live audience at SXSW to explore how the company is using data and AI to transform its operations.

 

Listen to the episode
Heineken 00 beer production

Ways to listen Apple podcasts Spotify iHeart Media
If you can connect all the different applications, all the platforms, remove fragmentation, scale very quick, make sure your company is cyber secure. Things are simple and automated. That’s what we call the best connected brewer.
Surajeet Ghosh Chief AI Officer HEINEKEN

Event Highlights

This podcast was recorded in front of a live audience at SXSW 2026.

Brewing Smarter with HIENEKEN and IBM
Brewing Smarter with HIENEKEN and IBM
Malcolm Gladwell and Surajeet Ghosh on stage at SXSW 2026
Malcolm Gladwell and Surajeet Ghosh on stage at SXSW 2026
Behind the scenes of Smart Talks with IBM 
Behind the scenes of Smart Talks with IBM 
Dive deeper Discover the full HEINEKEN and IBM case study Learn more about HEINEKEN's EverGreen strategy

Meet our experts

Kevin Murphy
Surajeet Ghosh

Chief AI Officer, HEINEKEN Company
Malcolm Gladwell smiling
Malcolm Gladwell

Bestselling Author and Podcaster, Pushkin Industries

Listen to more from Season 6

Mixture of Experts podcast album art
NASA and AI: Decoding Our Universe

NASA and IBM have developed advanced AI foundation models that analyze satellite data to reveal patterns across Earth and beyond. These tools are already driving real‑world impact, from helping Kenya plan the planting of 15 billion trees to enabling the UK to track harmful algae blooms. This collaboration provides strategic insights for climate action, environmental monitoring, and emergency response.
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Unlocking our quantum future

Malcolm Gladwell heads to San Francisco Tech Week to talk with IBM’s new Director of Research, Jay Gambetta, in front of a live audience. They discuss IBM’s plans to scale quantum computing power, the groundbreaking experiments already underway, and what impact these new computers could have on chemistry, medicine and even finance.
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Creating smarter business with AI and quantum

Malcolm Gladwell sits down with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna in a special live episode to discuss the groundbreaking potential of quantum computing, the transformative impact of AI on business, and how Krishna’s visionary predictions from the 90s continue to guide IBM’s innovations.
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Ferrari fandom, supercharged by AI

Scuderia Ferrari and IBM are redefining fan engagement with AI-driven insights and cutting-edge digital tools. Learn how IBM is helping Scuderia Ferrari deepen connections with its almost 400 million fans worldwide, driving innovation and community in the digital age.
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
L'Oréal and IBM: AI-powered beauty

The show heads to L’Oréal’s Research & Innovation Center in New Jersey, where Malcolm Gladwell explores the complexities of cosmetic formulation and L’Oréal’s AI partnership with IBM. Discover how AI is revolutionizing beauty, making products even more sustainable and innovative.
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
How AI assistants can transform education

Malcolm Gladwell visits Kennesaw State University to learn about Jiwoo, an AI Assistant that helps future teachers practice responsive teaching by simulating classroom interactions with students. Discover AI’s impact on teaching methods to prepare teachers for the classroom.
How IBM can help
Artificial intelligence solutions Explore AI solutions
Scale AI for business Explore IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™
Continue your AI learning journey Explore more IBM courses
Stay connected with us

Subscribe to be the first to know about new episodes of Smart Talks with IBM.

  1. Subscribe to the YouTube playlist
  2. Subscribe to our newsletter