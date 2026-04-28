Leading an AI transformation? IBM’s Transformation SVP breaks down what you need to know

Yes and no. As Senior Vice President of Transformation and Operations, I am accountable for how we use AI to fundamentally change how the company works. This means how we serve clients, work with partners, manage our workforce and automate processes that used to require enormous amounts of human effort.

But I don’t “own” AI—what I am so proud of is that we have built an operating model where AI strategy is deeply embedded into the business strategy. Each of my leaders is accountable for AI adoption on their own teams, and my role is to accelerate that and remove any points of friction. We actually have an entire AI-First Transformation organization that sits under me.

In my remit, I lead across Quote to Cash, Procurement, AI-First Transformation, our Chief Data and Analytics Offices, Global Real Estate, CIO and more. I am sitting at the intersection of every operational domain, which gives me the unique vantage point to see exactly where AI should be deployed—and when.