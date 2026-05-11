Why infrastructure is key to AI readiness: Insights from Think 2026

This week at Think 2026, business leaders explored a growing reality: as AI moves into the core of the enterprise, success depends on the strength and flexibility of the hybrid infrastructure behind it. The conversations made clear that AI value is built on the right architecture.

Complexity across environments, fragmented architectures, growing technical debt and rising expectations for security, compliance and resilience stand between experimentation and real, trusted outcomes at scale.

But every one of those challenges comes back to the same thing: data.

“AI is about data and that data is everywhere, so that data is essentially hybrid,” said Ric Lewis, IBM Senior Vice President of Infrastructure. “That data is either a goldmine […] or a landfill […] your architecture that you choose can influence that.”