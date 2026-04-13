What is a pull request?

A pull request (PR) is a method to propose changes to a codebase. Software developers fork the main code repository (also called repo) into a separate branch, commit code to that branch as they work and create a pull request to flag their suggested changes for code review before pulling or merging the changes from the branch into the main codebase.

PRs are common mechanisms in Git repositories such as Bitbucket and GitHub. GitLab applies the term “merge request” instead of pull request for the same process.

Developers can create pull requests using the command line interface (CLI) or web interface. New pull requests are typically opened for bug fixes, dependency updates, new features or refactored code. Pull requests streamline code reviews, keep codebases up to standard and promote collaboration among members of software development teams.