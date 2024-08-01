A private cloud is a single-tenant cloud computing model in which all of the hardware and software resources are dedicated exclusively to—and accessible only by—a single organization.

Private cloud combines the primary benefits of cloud computing (e.g., on-demand compute resources, elasticity, scalability) with the access control, security and resource customization of on-premises infrastructure through a self-service portal or interface.

In a private cloud, a single organization is typically responsible for all private infrastructure, whether hosted in-house within a company’s physical location, in an off-site data center on infrastructure owned or rented by a third party, or on a public cloud service provider’s infrastructure. Moreover, while an organization may choose to run and manage a private cloud themselves, they frequently outsource partial or full management to a third-party provider. All the major public cloud providers (e.g., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure) and technology companies like VMware and Red Hat offer private cloud platforms and solutions.

Enterprise organizations in industries that need to meet strict regulatory compliance standards or comply with data sovereignty laws (manufacturing, energy, oil and gas) frequently choose private cloud environments when they need to meet strict regulatory standards. A private cloud also provides an ideal setting for companies with workloads that deal with confidential documents, intellectual property, personally identifiable information (PII), medical records, financial data or other sensitive data.