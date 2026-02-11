What is IT asset visibility?

For modern digital businesses, the continuous, real-time monitoring of these assets is crucial to maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture and controlling risk management.

IT asset visibility can apply to a wide range of enterprise assets, from simple equipment like laptops and mobile devices to cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) sensors. Enterprises of all sizes and across a wide range of industries depend on asset visibility to manage their most complex IT environments and establish successful IT asset management (ITAM) programs.

With the rise of cloud computing, software as a service (SaaS) and remote work, IT asset visibility is essential for managing resources, optimizing asset performance and protecting IT infrastructure from costly data breaches. According to a recent IBM report, the average cost of a data breach in the US climbed 9% in 2025 to reach an all-time high of USD 10 million.

As part of their digital transformation efforts, many modern organizations are integrating digital tools more deeply into their approach to IT asset performance management (APM).

Effective IT asset visibility helps security teams track asset performance in real-time and evolve from outdated reactive maintenance approaches to more modern, proactive and predictive ones.