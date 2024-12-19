What is compute as a service (CaaS)?

8 minutes
Compute as a service (CaaS) is a pay-per-use business model that lets organizations select cloud resources on an on-demand basis. Based on cloud infrastructure, CaaS enables tools and computing resources to process data and run apps.
CaaS services are also sometimes referred to as infrastructure as a service (IaaS).
First, let’s clarify our terms. There can be some confusion, especially because CaaS is often called IaaS, and compute as a service shares the same acronym as containers as a service.
While both CaaS and IaaS allow prospective users to request and provision computing resources, the term CaaS is often used to focus more on the processing power and flexibility the service can provide. IaaS is frequently used to paint a picture of the full underlying infrastructure.
“Compute” is an umbrella phrase that covers all the various components needed to make programs run. This includes the processing power, memory, networking capabilities and various storage resources.
When we discuss compute services, we’re often talking about:
Compute as a service (CaaS) draws heavily upon the concept of virtualization, which allows computers to create virtual environments. Virtualization technology gives organizations cost-effective and flexible access to computing power, hence negating considerable infrastructure investments that might otherwise prove necessary.
The role of the cloud provider is central to CaaS operation. It’s the cloud provider that supplies the necessary computing power, manages the memory and supplies other key services.
The user’s role in this rental arrangement is drastically simpler: sign up, use the services and pay for resources such as virtual servers, processing power and storage on-demand. The most obvious benefit for the user is the added convenience and the peace of mind for knowing that their CaaS use is being capably managed in the most cost-effective manner possible.
CaaS functions according to three steps:
When analyzing exactly what type of organization is likely to get the maximum utility from CaaS operation, we are likely to encounter several characteristics that are variations on the same theme. Companies that are in prime position to derive the most benefits from CaaS include organizations that:
If we add up all those conditions, the composite portrait that emerges shows a company—like most organizations—that’s navigating mixed straits. The organization is substantial enough to have “big company” problems, but it might not have the budget or manpower available to deal with those needs in a full-on, full-commitment manner.
There might even be a suspicion within the company that IT staff might not be fully up to the challenge of keeping the company and its intellectual assets secure. Further, although the company wants to avoid large-scale investment, it still wants and needs the agility of a large system—one that can scale up or down rapidly in perfect orchestration with its momentary processing needs.
So, in conclusion, the companies that might be the best fit for using CaaS are those that might be of limited to moderate budget, but which still need the processing advantages enjoyed by more substantial organizations.
Compute as a service (CaaS) is a concept that’s perfectly in tune with modern consumer usage patterns, which favor convenience, flexibility and affordability. Think of car leasing, which presently accounts for approximately 20% of US automobile ownership.1 CaaS users are similarly trying to avoid the considerable investment costs of purchasing equipment.
Also, consider the multitude of cellphone plans that trumpet the fact that they don’t enforce long-term contracts as part of their service agreements. CaaS reflects a similarly untethered approach—you can use just what you require, and only for as long as you need it.
The use of CaaS offers these primary benefits.
Cost considerations often take top priority for businesses. This makes the prospect of CaaS seem like a sensible, cost-effective option to many organizations. Not only are these companies avoiding the purchase of expensive equipment, they’re also saving the future expenses associated with maintaining such equipment, which can prove hefty. Such companies also save on associated labor costs.
CaaS offers a centralized platform and advanced security protocols such as access controls, data encryption, intrusion detection and patching accomplished through automation. CaaS works well for companies that want to strengthen their security posture but lack the resources and manpower to devote much company energy to such activity. CaaS can limit vulnerabilities and help prevent data loss.
Many organizations play an ongoing guessing game whereby they continuously must forecast the services they need, only to learn later that the company really needed more or less than what was provisioned. CaaS can help companies prevent overprovisioning services, helping ensure they get exactly what they need. And if the business really changes, CaaS supplies the flexibility to easily pivot as required.
The added convenience of using CaaS, which results from shifting all managerial responsibilities from on-premises operation to the managed service offered by the cloud computing service provider, often comes at a considerable cost and with some noteworthy potential risks.
Although a CaaS-oriented approach makes sense for many organizations, any company choosing it should realize that they are simply not going to be able to retain as much control or flexibility over the process as they did when they managed that process. For example, users experience less control over the infrastructure they’re using, with fewer configuration options and ways to customize it for their specific use.
As anyone who’s ever been part of a paid subscription arrangement knows all too well, it’s always the potential special fees and other charges you must consider, preferably before you sign up. The case of CaaS is no different. A company signs up for this service based on its own pricing ideas of its upcoming service needs. But should that company’s usage exceed projected limits, there are apt to be stiff overage penalties for usage spikes.
Everything in CaaS occurs online, at the service provider’s site. Therefore, users must maintain a viable internet connection. Further, users might experience any latency issues that affect that provider. Likewise, if the provider experiences outages or technical issues, the user will likely experience service interruptions as well. In both instances, the user might encounter difficulties and delays when attempting to access company data.
Anytime a company stores its data on remote servers, there’s a risk of increased vulnerability. Multiple, high-profile security breaches have shown that service providers might strive to deliver enhanced security measures and create a trustworthy environment but that doesn’t make them immune to cyberthreats. Some hackers specifically target large and trusted service providers, in part for the added notoriety to be gained by their crime.
CaaS is all about convenience. So, you might think it would be easy to switch to another cloud provider—but that’s not always the case. Data transfer often becomes problematic as you move data assets from one platform to another. It can create a state of vendor lock-in in which the user becomes effectively trapped by one provider. Compliance matters affecting data control exist for various industries dealing with personal information. Such companies might need more security than a public cloud provides.
There are numerous reasons for embracing CaaS as a business strategy. Here’s a list of some of the most common reasons companies turn to CaaS.
Numerous companies are working in this space, each offering their own take on CaaS:
