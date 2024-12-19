What is compute as a service (CaaS)?

CaaS services are also sometimes referred to as infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

First, let’s clarify our terms. There can be some confusion, especially because CaaS is often called IaaS, and compute as a service shares the same acronym as containers as a service.

While both CaaS and IaaS allow prospective users to request and provision computing resources, the term CaaS is often used to focus more on the processing power and flexibility the service can provide. IaaS is frequently used to paint a picture of the full underlying infrastructure.

“Compute” is an umbrella phrase that covers all the various components needed to make programs run. This includes the processing power, memory, networking capabilities and various storage resources.

When we discuss compute services, we’re often talking about:

Containers: Containers are a type of compute resource used with compute services.

Virtual machines: Virtual machines (VMs) are a type of software that mimics a physical computer and lets users run programs and operating systems within a private environment.