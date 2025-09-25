What is an application platform?

Enterprises increasingly rely on apps to streamline processes, innovate at scale and engage new customer bases. As a result, application platforms have become a fundamental part of modern business strategy.

Today’s advanced application platforms offer a standardized set of solutions that allow enterprises to build, deploy and manage applications in an increasingly complex software development and operations (DevOps) environment.

From integrating with new technologies like generative AI (gen AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to maintaining performance across various devices and operating systems (OS), enterprises face increasing complexity. As a result, choosing the right application platform has become an essential part of digital business.

Application platforms are critical to application and software development, a market that has been growing rapidly over the last decade. According to a recent report, the global app development market size was worth USD 111 billion in 2024. It is projected to reach USD 621 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 24%.1

Some of the largest companies in the world, including Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, are leaders in this space. Their platforms provide the infrastructure, scalability and integration capabilities that modern enterprises need to build and deploy applications efficiently.