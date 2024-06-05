What is SAP?

The German company SAP SE released its first products, SAP R/1, in 1972. It featured a single tier of architecture along with a financial accounting module. The company then released its two-tier architecture system, SAP R/2, in 1979. Through the 1980s, SAP SE continued to release add-ons for its software, including an HR management module.

In 1992, it rolled out its three-tiered R/3 software—a major release that introduced a uniform graphical interface along with a client-server architecture that allowed for greater scalability and better performance. SAP R/3 also featured extensive customization options and support for multiple languages and currencies, which made it a phenomenally popular choice in the emerging world of ERPs. At the same time, the company announced its partner strategy, which has grown in subsequent years to include a large ecosystem of vendors, developers and other businesses.

SAP introduced ERP Central Component (ECC) in 2004. This would be the predecessor to the company's current core offering, SAP S/4HANA. ECC provided enterprise performance management and was further customizable through a series of task- or industry-specific modules, which made it a popular tool for businesses looking to manage complex processes and analyze performance across channels.