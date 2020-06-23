Home Consulting SAP Ariba Solutions SAP Ariba solutions
Digitally transform your procurement operations

From consultation through implementation of SAP Ariba solutions and IBM Watson®, we are your digital transformation partners who will help reinvent your procurement operations, decision making and contract management processes.

IBM helps clients emerge stronger in procurement with the established platform of SAP Ariba and IBM’s own innovative solutions in the areas of AI, blockchain and RPA. Learn how to implement SAP Ariba solutions quickly and economically with our IMPACT for SAP Ariba accelerator and increase functionality with our Cognitive Procurement Platform.

 Seize the opportunity
Benefits
improve-source-to-pay
Improve source-to-pay

Our procurement solutions are integrated with IBM Watson, including robotic process automation for source-to-pay activities to handle purchase orders, send invoices, and receive payments.

 Supplier management

The SAP Ariba Network provides a single point of integration to thousands of suppliers for more effective and efficient supplier management.

 Intelligent procurement

Deep procurement expertise from IBM Services® includes extensive category and sourcing intelligence across all industries.

 

Capabilities

SAP Ariba consulting and strategy

IBM customizes your cognitive plan based on consulting, analytics, insight and services for lowering costs with faster time to value.

 Procurement readiness assessment

The proprietary Cognitive Procurement Readiness Assessment from IBM helps you lay out your personalized roadmap and business case for leveraging SAP Ariba solutions powered by Watson.

 IBM Watson integration

IBM Watson integration offers multiple benefits including more effective sourcing events, reduced rogue spend, a more manageable contracting and business processes, and a modernized and efficient procurement operation.
IBM Garage
Co-create with IBM Garage™ Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough business technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Case study
ABB modernizes procurement with help from IBM and SAP® Ariba® Solutions The global technology company’s new SmartBuy program provides employees with an enhanced self-service method to purchase indirect materials and services, guiding users to preferred suppliers, processes and policies. Read the full story
Resources Seizing the procurement opportunity with AI

Understand more about IBM’s next-generation cognitive procurement offerings including AI, blockchain and IoT, and how they can transform your procurement processes.

 IBM and SAP announce new offerings to help companies' journey to the intelligent enterprise

The Evolution Partnership initiative intends to deliver new intelligent industry solutions to enable end-to-end processes that help companies accelerate the modernization of systems and workflows.

 The new frontier: Industries navigate supply chain challenges quicker with demand sensing

Demand-sensing technology helps businesses understand disruption and economic risks in order to forecast demand and solve for specific supply chain problems. The technology provides clients with real-time insights into buying behavior.
