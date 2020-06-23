From consultation through implementation of SAP Ariba solutions and IBM Watson®, we are your digital transformation partners who will help reinvent your procurement operations, decision making and contract management processes.
IBM helps clients emerge stronger in procurement with the established platform of SAP Ariba and IBM’s own innovative solutions in the areas of AI, blockchain and RPA. Learn how to implement SAP Ariba solutions quickly and economically with our IMPACT for SAP Ariba accelerator and increase functionality with our Cognitive Procurement Platform.
Our procurement solutions are integrated with IBM Watson, including robotic process automation for source-to-pay activities to handle purchase orders, send invoices, and receive payments.
The SAP Ariba Network provides a single point of integration to thousands of suppliers for more effective and efficient supplier management.
Deep procurement expertise from IBM Services® includes extensive category and sourcing intelligence across all industries.
IBM customizes your cognitive plan based on consulting, analytics, insight and services for lowering costs with faster time to value.
The proprietary Cognitive Procurement Readiness Assessment from IBM helps you lay out your personalized roadmap and business case for leveraging SAP Ariba solutions powered by Watson.
IBM Watson integration offers multiple benefits including more effective sourcing events, reduced rogue spend, a more manageable contracting and business processes, and a modernized and efficient procurement operation.
Understand more about IBM’s next-generation cognitive procurement offerings including AI, blockchain and IoT, and how they can transform your procurement processes.
The Evolution Partnership initiative intends to deliver new intelligent industry solutions to enable end-to-end processes that help companies accelerate the modernization of systems and workflows.
Demand-sensing technology helps businesses understand disruption and economic risks in order to forecast demand and solve for specific supply chain problems. The technology provides clients with real-time insights into buying behavior.
Reimagine your procurement operations from source to pay with data and emerging technologies to empower your teams.
Watson is AI for business. IBM’s portfolio of enterprise-ready pre-built applications, tools and runtimes are designed to reduce the costs and hurdles of AI adoption while maximizing outcomes and responsible use of AI.
The strategic pairing of IBM and SAP experts helps worldwide organizations, of all sizes and across all industries, with custom plans that lower costs, increase agility and improve results.
End-to-end consulting helps implement SAP S/4HANA to transform mission-critical business systems.
Act with speed and confidence to mitigate disruptions and build resilient supply chain solutions.
