What is Apache Pulsar?

A message is a packet of data that applications create for other applications to use. These packets are used in the order in which they are transmitted, until the consuming application processes them.

Messaging systems facilitate the exchange of those messages. Traditional messaging systems are middleware solutions (also called message-oriented middleware, or MOM). These solutions commonly support two message distribution patterns: point-to-point messaging and publish/subscribe messaging.

In point-to-point messaging, one application (called the sender) submits a message to what’s known as a message queue, which stores the message. Then, another application (called the receiver or consumer) receives the message from the queue and processes it. Each message should be consumed only once.

In publish/subscribe messaging, or pub/sub messaging, the application that produces the message is called a publisher. The applications that use it are referred to as subscribers. Each message is published to a category known as a topic, and every application that subscribes to that topic receives a copy of all messages that are published to it.

Partitions and partitioned topics can accelerate message processing. Messages published to partitioned topics are distributed among multiple brokers.

Pub/sub messaging is designed for broadcast-style, “one to many” communication. Point-to-point messaging—as its name implies—exchanges information between a single sender and a single receiver.

Among traditional messaging systems, RabbitMQ, an open source platform, is often cited as the most popular.