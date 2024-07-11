What is cluster computing?

In addition to cluster computing, there are two other commonly used types of distributed computing that also feature connected networks of computers: grid computing and peer-to-peer computing.

Grid computing: In computer science, a grid computing infrastructure is set up to combine compute resources that are in different physical locations. The available compute resources from the different machines are combined and used together to solve a problem. Like clustering, grid computing uses the resources of multiple, interconnected computers.

However, unlike clustering, only the unused resources on the computers connected via grid architecture are utilized. SETI, the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence, was a famous example of grid computing, where the unused compute resources from many computers were used to analyze radio signals from deep space for signs of extraterrestrial life.2

Peer-to-peer computing: Peer-to-peer (P2P) computing, or networking, requires two or more computers to be connected as “peers” on a network, meaning they have equal power and permissions. Unlike cluster computing, a P2P architecture doesn’t require a centralized management approach.

On a P2P network, each node acts as both a client machine (a computer that needs access to a service) and a server (a computer that provides a service). Every peer node makes resources available to others on the network, including storage, memory, bandwidth and more.