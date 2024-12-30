What is streaming data?

Organizations today generate high volumes of data on everything from Internet of Things (IoT) devices to e-commerce transactions. Streaming data, also known as "data streaming" or "real-time data streaming", helps organizations process these continuous data flows as they come in.

Examples of streaming data include:

Financial market data that tracks stock prices and trading activity

IoT sensor readings monitoring equipment performance

Social media activity streams capturing user engagemen



Website clickstream data showing visitor behavior patterns

Organizations often use streaming data to support business initiatives that rely on real-time data for rapid, data-driven decision-making, such as data analysis and business intelligence (BI).

Streaming data is frequently part of big data collection and processing efforts. For instance, organizations can analyze continuous data streams by using big data analytics to gain insight into operational efficiency, consumer trends and changing market dynamics.

Because it flows continuously, streaming data requires different processing methods than traditional batch processing. These often include scalable streaming architectures and stream processors that manage data ingestion, processing and analysis while maintaining optimal performance.

In recent years, the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning has further increased the focus on streaming data capabilities. These technologies often rely on streaming data processing to generate real-time insights and predictions.

According to Gartner, 61% of organizations report having to evolve or rethink their data and analytics operating model because of the impact of AI technologies.1