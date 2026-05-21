Think 2026 recap Discover how digital sovereignty prevailed at this year's event.

Digital Sovereignty solutions

Maintain autonomy over data, infrastructure and technology

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Introducing IBM Sovereign Core
Purpose-built sovereign software for enterprises, governments and service providers to create, deploy and manage AI-ready environments.
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Build your digital sovereignty advantage with IBM

Protect your data, maintain full transparency, and deploy AI with accountability.  Explore ways to move beyond compliance and turn digital control into a lasting source of strategic advantage with IBM solutions.
Control and choice

Enterprises need freedom to decide how and where data, workloads and technologies run without vendor lock-in limiting your options. IBM can help build open, interoperable solutions that affords flexibility and empowers your teams to make choices aligned to your business.
Transparency and trust

Full visibility into your data, where it lives, who can access it, and how it’s used across cloud and AI systems, shouldn’t be a luxury. IBM provides the tooling and governance frameworks that help you access, manage and govern data with confidence.
Flexible sovereignty models

No two industries or organizations share the same sovereignty requirements. IBM provides configurable sovereignty approaches across software, infrastructure, and consulting, so you can have a model that fits your regulatory needs, security posture, and innovation goals.
Innovation without compromise

Modernize, adopt AI, and accelerate transformation without sacrificing compliance, security, or choice. IBM’s architectural approach enables you to advance innovation while maintaining sovereignty across data, AI models, operations, and technology.

The sovereignty blueprint: why every layer matters

Protect your data, maintain full transparency, and deploy AI with accountability, IBM empowers companies to move beyond compliance, transforming digital control into a lasting source of strategic advantage.

Ensure data stays protected and compliant, with clear visibility on residency, access, governance, and lifecycle management across cloud and AI systems.

Deploy and govern AI systems with transparency, ensuring models and datasets are aligned to regulatory, ethical and operational requirements.

Enable full control over how your critical operations are deployed, monitored, and managed, ensuring resilience and compliance across complex hybrid and multi‑cloud environments.

Build and run technology on your own terms with open, interoperable, and portable architectures that eliminate vendor lock-in and facilitate innovation.

Control, adapt and evolve your technology choices using open, modular architectures that enable optionality.

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IBM Sovereign Core

Sovereignty with receipts. Designed for innovation.

Pre-architected software that helps deliver sovereignty you can prove - providing the autonomy and control to run sovereign workloads and AI quickly, with cloud-like agility, automated demonstration of continuous compliance, and streamlined, scalable deployment.

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Take control of your digital future
Learn how digital sovereignty shapes strategic business and government imperatives in 2026
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Data sovereignty

watsonx.data integration

IBM watsonx.data integration works across all integration styles, data types and storage architectures to make pipeline design and optimization intuitive and durable. 

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IBM® watsonx.data®

Securely access, integrate and organize data across your environments without requiring you to shift it all to one location.

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IBM watsonx.data intelligence

Transform raw data into actionable insights swiftly, unify data governance, quality, lineage and sharing, and empower data consumers with reliable and contextualized data.

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IBM Guardium®

Protect sensitive data with advanced security and monitoring software across hybrid and multicloud environments.

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AI sovereignty

IBM Bob

Whether you’re re-platforming an app or helping deliver the next feature, Bob, your AI software development partner, understands your intent, repo, and security standards.

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IBM watsonx.governance®

Centralize governance and apply responsible AI policies to keep data and data sources secure, compliant and auditable across your ecosystem.

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watsonx.ai

IBM watsonx.ai™ includes APIs, tools, customizable models, and flexible runtimes ready for use in any cloud or hybrid environment.

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watsonx Orchestrate

Empower your business with a generative AI and automation solution that automates tasks and simplifies complex processes.

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Software operations sovereignty

Hybrid Cloud

Get more out of data and AI where your workloads reside with a high-performance, cost-effective hybrid cloud platform that’s open and secure.

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Terraform

Terraform provides organizations with a single workflow to provision their cloud, private datacenter, and SaaS infrastructure and continuously manage it throughout its lifecycle.

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IBM Concert

Unifies operational and security data into an application‑centric view of performance and risks.

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IBM Security Verify Privilege

Offers privilege access management, application control and endpoint privilege security capabilities, on-prem and cloud.

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Infrastructure operations sovereignty

Power Virtual Server

Get the benefits of a hybrid platform with a consistent experience and connectivity to your Power infrastructure.

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IBM Fusion

Unified self-service platform for AI, VMs and Containers running OpenShift applications and watsonx.data in hybrid cloud environments.

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IBM Z

IBM Z® is a family of modern infrastructure powered by the IBM Telum® processor that runs enterprise operating systems and IBM Z software delivering greater AI accuracy, productivity and agility.

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IBM LinuxOne

IBM LinuxONE is a family of enterprise-grade Linux® servers, powered by the IBM® Telum® processor, that brings together the IBM expertise in building mission-critical and AI systems with the openness of the Linux operating system. 

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Technology sovereignty

HashiCorp

Manage containers, binary files and VMs efficiently in the cloud, on-premises and across edge environments with Nomad and automate infrastructure provisioning and management through a systematic platform approach with Terraform.

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Red Hat OpenShift

A fully managed OpenShift® cloud service designed with built-in security to help organizations efficiently build, deploy, and scale.

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Explore Ansible automation platform

Trained on curated Ansible datasets, it helps teams efficiently deploy, configure, and manage applications across hybrid environments -bridging the gap between intent and execution.

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IBM Sovereign Core

Purpose-built sovereign software for enterprises, governments and service providers to create, deploy and manage AI-ready environments.

Explore IBM Sovereign Core

Related services

Digital sovereignty isn’t just about protecting your environment—it’s about unlocking a future where you can operate with confidence, accelerate innovation, and stay in full command of your digital destiny.
Data and AI consulting services
Scale AI with the right strategy, data, security and governance in place. By curating your organization’s data and AI strategy, we can help you create a sustained competitive advantage with responsible, scaled AI.
Cloud consulting services
Maximize the value of hybrid cloud in the agentic AI era with our flexible cloud environment that supports IT task automation, application modernization and cloud-native development. With Agentic AI, teams can co-create, adapt in real time, and manage applications across platforms.
Business operations services
Streamline operations and adapt quickly with IBM Business Operations that delivers a new model for transforming core functions—powered by AI, automation and global delivery at scale. Organizations can design, run and improve critical processes to reduce risk, boost agility and drive smarter outcomes.
Cybersecurity services
Transform your business and manage risk with a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud and managed security services. With advisory, integration, managed security services and an AI-driven, tailored approach, we transform security into a strategic business enabler.

Resources

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Discover how orchestrating AI governance drives enterprise value
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Going global while staying local
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Delivering convenience to customers through SaaS
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IBM Introduces New Software to Address Growing Digital Sovereignty Imperative
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Introducing IBM Sovereign Core: A new software foundation for sovereignty
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Data sovereignty at the Edge
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Sovereign cloud on a global scale: Designing for resilience, trust and innovation
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IBM Cloud delivers enterprise sovereign cloud capabilities
Sovereign Tech Capabilities Whitepaper Cover Visual
Addressing Regulations and Driving Innovation with Sovereign Cloud
Graphic render of data governance featuring secured structured and unstructured data being prepared to be governed by watsonx.data intelligence
Trustworthy AI at scale: IBM’s AI Safety and Governance framework
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Data Sovereignty & AI: Scaling Health Equity with Digital Innovation
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