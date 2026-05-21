Digital Sovereignty solutions

Maintain autonomy over data, infrastructure and technology
Protect your data, maintain full transparency, and deploy AI with accountability. Explore ways to move beyond compliance and turn digital control into a lasting source of strategic advantage with IBM solutions.
Enterprises need freedom to decide how and where data, workloads and technologies run without vendor lock-in limiting your options. IBM can help build open, interoperable solutions that affords flexibility and empowers your teams to make choices aligned to your business.
Full visibility into your data, where it lives, who can access it, and how it’s used across cloud and AI systems, shouldn’t be a luxury. IBM provides the tooling and governance frameworks that help you access, manage and govern data with confidence.
No two industries or organizations share the same sovereignty requirements. IBM provides configurable sovereignty approaches across software, infrastructure, and consulting, so you can have a model that fits your regulatory needs, security posture, and innovation goals.
Modernize, adopt AI, and accelerate transformation without sacrificing compliance, security, or choice. IBM’s architectural approach enables you to advance innovation while maintaining sovereignty across data, AI models, operations, and technology.
Protect your data, maintain full transparency, and deploy AI with accountability, IBM empowers companies to move beyond compliance, transforming digital control into a lasting source of strategic advantage.
Ensure data stays protected and compliant, with clear visibility on residency, access, governance, and lifecycle management across cloud and AI systems.
Control, adapt and evolve your technology choices using open, modular architectures that enable optionality.
IBM watsonx.data integration works across all integration styles, data types and storage architectures to make pipeline design and optimization intuitive and durable.
Securely access, integrate and organize data across your environments without requiring you to shift it all to one location.
Transform raw data into actionable insights swiftly, unify data governance, quality, lineage and sharing, and empower data consumers with reliable and contextualized data.
Protect sensitive data with advanced security and monitoring software across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Whether you’re re-platforming an app or helping deliver the next feature, Bob, your AI software development partner, understands your intent, repo, and security standards.
Centralize governance and apply responsible AI policies to keep data and data sources secure, compliant and auditable across your ecosystem.
IBM watsonx.ai™ includes APIs, tools, customizable models, and flexible runtimes ready for use in any cloud or hybrid environment.
Empower your business with a generative AI and automation solution that automates tasks and simplifies complex processes.
Get more out of data and AI where your workloads reside with a high-performance, cost-effective hybrid cloud platform that’s open and secure.
Terraform provides organizations with a single workflow to provision their cloud, private datacenter, and SaaS infrastructure and continuously manage it throughout its lifecycle.
Unifies operational and security data into an application‑centric view of performance and risks.
Offers privilege access management, application control and endpoint privilege security capabilities, on-prem and cloud.
Get the benefits of a hybrid platform with a consistent experience and connectivity to your Power infrastructure.
Unified self-service platform for AI, VMs and Containers running OpenShift applications and watsonx.data in hybrid cloud environments.
IBM Z® is a family of modern infrastructure powered by the IBM Telum® processor that runs enterprise operating systems and IBM Z software delivering greater AI accuracy, productivity and agility.
IBM LinuxONE is a family of enterprise-grade Linux® servers, powered by the IBM® Telum® processor, that brings together the IBM expertise in building mission-critical and AI systems with the openness of the Linux operating system.
Manage containers, binary files and VMs efficiently in the cloud, on-premises and across edge environments with Nomad and automate infrastructure provisioning and management through a systematic platform approach with Terraform.
A fully managed OpenShift® cloud service designed with built-in security to help organizations efficiently build, deploy, and scale.
Trained on curated Ansible datasets, it helps teams efficiently deploy, configure, and manage applications across hybrid environments -bridging the gap between intent and execution.
Purpose-built sovereign software for enterprises, governments and service providers to create, deploy and manage AI-ready environments.
Digital sovereignty isn’t just about protecting your environment—it’s about unlocking a future where you can operate with confidence, accelerate innovation, and stay in full command of your digital destiny.