With a long history of developing software to run on the IBM® i operating system, IBM technology was a natural choice for the company. To support its new portfolio of SaaS solutions, Antara Zenith selected IBM Power® S914 servers and IBM FlashSystem® 5015 storage.

Ernest Gisbert, New Business Manager at Antara Zenith, comments: “We know firsthand the security offered by the IBM i on IBM Power platform. IBM builds some of the highest-performing servers in the market, with each generation of IBM Power stepping it up a gear. By combining IBM Power with all-flash storage from IBM, we were confident we could create a SaaS offering that could deliver great services to our clients' businesses.”

As a result of this project, Antara Zenith became the first independent software vendor (ISV) in Spain to deliver its own software through a SaaS model supported by IBM Power running IBM i. The company worked with IBM Business Partner Arrow ECS to procure the solution.

“We’re breaking new ground with a new SaaS offering that ensures data sovereignty for companies in Spain,” says Lucas. “Arrow was the right partner for this journey: we’ve had a relationship with them for many years, and they are a strategic distributor for us. The Arrow team demonstrate professionalism, initiative and expertise during every interaction.”

Antara Zenith deployed the solutions within the expected timelines and budget. The company runs IBM i and Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® environments in parallel on the IBM Power platform.

“IBM servers and storage are very versatile,” adds Molero. “Our IBM i-based software runs seamlessly alongside our server virtualization layer based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux. In the future, we're planning to create Linux-based web service environments. IBM Power offers us a single point of control for a diverse environment.”