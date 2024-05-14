Edarat Group turned to IBM to provide the cloud services capabilities it sought. With the IBM Cloud Satellite® solution, the company can run workloads in hybrid cloud environments while keeping its data in Saudi Arabia. The company considered other international cloud services providers, but most either weren’t available in Saudi Arabia or were hardware-intensive — and none featured IBM Cloud Satellite’s robust set of capabilities.

“IBM Cloud Satellite enabled us to provide the experience of the public cloud while maintaining data sovereignty as a local cloud service provider,” says Nehme. “We were able to open up the way to the IBM Cloud services catalog, including the Red Hat® OpenShift® on IBM Cloud containerized foundation, as well as the automation, integration and data management capabilities of the IBM Cloud Paks,” he continues.

With the IBM solution, Edarat Group now offers platform as a service (PaaS) capabilities on top of its existing infrastructure as a service (IaaS) offering. “This gave us a competitive advantage, because no other local cloud providers in Saudi Arabia have this type of integrated solution. Plus with a multicloud platform, we become a one-stop shop for providing cloud services to clients with workloads running in different types of environments, so they don’t have to refactor or change their applications. They can just do a lift and shift — it becomes much easier.”

Implementing the solution within Edarat Group’s three data centers — geographically distributed between Riyadh and Jeddah and spanning a 950 km distance — took a mere two weeks. “It was a quick win for us,” says Nehme, “enabling us to rapidly expand our services catalog. If we were to do this internally, it would require a significant time investment. Achieving the same quality of service would have been nearly impossible in such a short time.”

For IBM, Edarat Group was also an excellent fit as a Saudi Arabian cloud client and partner. “Our roots are in systems integration. We understand all the layers, from the data center to infrastructure to security to the application,” says Nehme. “We believe IBM recognized that we were ready to transform and grow quickly. We also were very familiar with the OpenShift platform and understood its strengths.”

“Many of our customers currently run traditional applications on virtual machines (VMs),” he continues. “Running many applications in this type of environment requires several types of testing environments for each application, which incurs costs for the VMs, hardware, operating systems and application licenses. By modernizing with OpenShift, the customer can have a multitenant development environment all in a single OpenShift cluster. Customers save on hardware, software and operating systems, because they only have one operating system instead of potentially dozens.”

Customers also benefit from autoscaling capabilities. In a traditional setup, servers are sized based on the maximum load during peak times. With Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud containerization, customers pay based on how much they consume, automatically scaling resources up and down to accommodate peak and low times. Customers also have a lot of agility in terms of deploying and rolling out changes quickly into production in a safe manner.