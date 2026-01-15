Introducing IBM Sovereign Core: A new software foundation for sovereignty

Starting in February, IBM Sovereign Core will be available in tech preview, with full general availability planned for mid-year 2026.
IBM Sovereign Core is AI-ready sovereign-by-design software that enables enterprises, governments and service providers to deploy and operate AI-ready environments quickly and at scale—extending existing infrastructure and platform investments, with full control over data, operations and governance.
For years, digital sovereignty discussions focused primarily on data residency. AI has fundamentally changed that model. Modern AI systems operate continuously at runtime, depend on sensitive data and models, and introduce new regulatory obligations around accountability, auditability and governance.
As a result, sovereignty today extends beyond where data lives to include:
A fundamental architectural shift is required: one where sovereignty is an inherent property of the platform itself, not a contractual promise or deployment variant. It must deliver:
A fundamentally different approach to how sovereignty is implemented, managed and proven, we built IBM Sovereign Core focused on three foundational principles that shape the software end to end:
With IBM Sovereign Core, sovereignty is enforced architecturally, not contractually. Control does not rely on policy overlays or provider-managed control planes, but on automated always-on controls and user-owned control planes. Built on open and transparent technologies Red Hat OpenShift, with air-gapped software that operates like SaaS but is fully under the company and local authority. Identity, encryption keys, logs, telemetry and audit evidence remain entirely within the sovereign boundary. Ongoing compliance capabilities are embedded directly into the software, enabling organizations to produce regulator-ready proof on demand, without manual, audit-driven processes.
Within the sovereign boundary, organizations can deploy CPU- and GPU-based clusters, bring approved open or proprietary models, and govern access to models, tools and knowledge sources through controlled gateways. AI inference and agent-based applications run locally, without exporting data or telemetry to external providers. Just as importantly, IBM Sovereign Core enforces sovereignty at runtime, not only at configuration time. Identity, access, model usage and operational activity are continuously monitored and recorded, creating a clear audit trail for AI systems operating in high-impact and regulated domains.
IBM Sovereign Core delivers a customer-operated control plane that can be deployed rapidly and operated consistently at scale, allowing localized central teams to operate thousands of cores and hundreds of nodes with different sovereign requirements and controls from a single unique control plane. Automated configuration of identity, security, and compliance is built in from the outset, while self-service provisioning for CPU, GPU, VM and AI inference environments enables repeatable deployment across enterprise-run and partner-operated multi-tenant models, without sacrificing control.
Built on open, enterprise-grade technologies such as Red Hat OpenShift, IBM Sovereign Core enables organizations to extend existing investments across infrastructure, platforms and operational tooling—whether on-premises, in-region cloud or partner-operated environments. Sovereignty is established without resetting the technology foundation or requiring greenfield rebuilds.
Sovereignty is an inherent property of the architecture itself, providing hardware and infrastructure flexibility:
Through IBM Sovereign Core’s architecture, customers will experience:
IBM Sovereign Core turns sovereignty into an operational capability. By embedding control, provability and AI governance directly into the software, it enables organizations to operate AI environments that balance technological advancement with demonstrable authority over their systems.
Through IBM Sovereign Core, organizations will experience real-world benefits:
Starting in February, IBM Sovereign Core will be available in tech preview, with full general availability planned for mid-year 2026. Learn how IBM Sovereign Core helps organizations achieve verifiable sovereignty and operation control in our next IBM Technology Summit on 27 January 2026.
1 A sovereign boundary is the enforceable perimeter where data, AI, and platform operations are fully controlled, governed and auditable under a single jurisdiction—without reliance on external control planes or foreign legal authority.