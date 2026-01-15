Introducing IBM Sovereign Core: A new software foundation for sovereignty

For years, digital sovereignty discussions focused primarily on data residency. AI has fundamentally changed that model. Modern AI systems operate continuously at runtime, depend on sensitive data and models, and introduce new regulatory obligations around accountability, auditability and governance.

As a result, sovereignty today extends beyond where data lives to include:

Who operates the platform and under which authority

Where AI models run and how inference is governed

Who has administrative access and how it is enforced

How compliance can be demonstrated continuously, not just documented

A fundamental architectural shift is required: one where sovereignty is an inherent property of the platform itself, not a contractual promise or deployment variant. It must deliver: