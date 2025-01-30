Since being implemented, RAISE has been accumulating data from each power plant. It is primarily used for facility management at power plants, alongside facility inspections, construction planning and performance management, with the expectation of increased operational efficiency. The company plans to link the accumulated data to power generation management alongside equipment abnormality management, and also expand the range of applications to include efficient outage planning and cost management. The company's goal is to minimize work stoppages at power plants. To achieve this goal, they are also investigating the possibility of linking RAISE data with the Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) of hydroelectric power plants and the Plant Information System (PISystem) for measurement and symptom management.



The main products and services used in this case study are as follows.

IBM Maximo Application Suite

IBM Content Foundation

IBM Maximo Implementation Support Services

IBM Content Foundation Software Services