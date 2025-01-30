Home
Case Studies
TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Renewable Power (hereafter "TEPCO Renewable Power"), which began operations in April 2020 as a company dedicated to renewable energy power generation, has commenced new digital transformation (DX) efforts. Taking the opportunity of its spin-off from TEPCO Holdings, the company has built a new integrated facilities management system with the aim of streamlining on-site operations, passing on maintenance skills and reducing costs. IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management was selected as the platform supporting the system foundation, and by using IBM's implementation support services, the system was put into production in a short period of time and at low cost. Currently, the company is promoting the collection, accumulation and utilization of data with the goal of minimizing work stoppages at power plants.
TEPCO Renewable Power manages more than 160 hydroelectric power plants. The facilities at each power plant are wholly unique, built to suit the topography of surrounding mountains and rivers, and have been maintained and inspected by local offices to ensure stable operation. The existing facility management system had a strong reporting function, and management requested a means of analyzing the data. To this end, the company decided to build its own integrated facilities management infrastructure rather than utilizing the existing facilities management system. The goal of the new system was to centrally manage valuable data scattered throughout the company and utilize it to improve operational efficiency in the field, and in management decision making.
The goal of the integrated facility management platform "RP Facility Management System" (RAISE) that TEPCO Renewable Power decided to build was to integrate functions such as preventive maintenance, anomaly management, horizontal deployment management, outage management, power generation management, budget management, document management and work instruction management, in addition to facility management, to centrally manage the facility operations and maintenance cycle of power plants. The company worked internally to redefine data items and selected IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management as the platform supporting the foundation of RAISE, and IBM Content Foundation as the document management solution. In addition, IBM Maximo implementation support services were utilized to accomplish basic design, development, testing and migration from the current system in a short period of time, and the system went into production on schedule.
Since being implemented, RAISE has been accumulating data from each power plant. It is primarily used for facility management at power plants, alongside facility inspections, construction planning and performance management, with the expectation of increased operational efficiency. The company plans to link the accumulated data to power generation management alongside equipment abnormality management, and also expand the range of applications to include efficient outage planning and cost management. The company's goal is to minimize work stoppages at power plants. To achieve this goal, they are also investigating the possibility of linking RAISE data with the Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) of hydroelectric power plants and the Plant Information System (PISystem) for measurement and symptom management.
The main products and services used in this case study are as follows.
Copyright IBM Corporation.Japan IBM Corporation 19-21 Nihonbashi Hakozaki-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-8510, Japan
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com and IBM Consulting are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation in the US and other countries. Other product names, service names, etc. may be trademarks of IBM or their respective companies.For a current list of IBM trademarks, please visit https://www.ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This case study is available as of the date of original publication and is subject to change by IBM at any time. Not all products are available in all countries in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples provided are provided for illustrative purposes only. Actual results will vary based on specific configurations and operating conditions. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, including, but not limited to, warranties of non-infringement of third party rights, warranties of merchantability, warranties of suitability for a particular purpose, and warranties of statutory defects. IBM products are warranted under the terms of IBM's prescribed contracts.
Please note that the titles, numbers, proper nouns, etc. described in this case study are as of the time of first publication and may have changed at the time of viewing.
The examples described are for a specific client and do not imply the same result in all cases. Results depend on the client's environment and other factors. For more information about our products and services, please contact our sales representatives or our business partners.