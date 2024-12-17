What is secrets management?

Organizations today automate many key business processes and workflows by using tools such as robotic process automation (RPA) and recently, AI agents and AI assistants. Much like human users, these nonhuman entities need credentials—often called “secrets”—to access organizational resources.

Nonhuman users often require elevated privileges to complete their tasks. For example, an automated backup process might have access to confidential files and system settings.

These privileged nonhuman accounts are high-value targets for hackers, who can abuse their access rights to steal data and damage critical systems while evading detection. In fact, hijacking valid accounts is the most common cyberattack vector today, according to the IBM® X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index. These attacks represent 30% of all incidents that X-Force has responded to recently.

Secrets management systems and processes allow organizations to create, control and secure the secrets nonhuman entities use to access IT resources. By using secrets management tools to manage and protect nonhuman credentials throughout their entire end-to-end lifecycle, organizations can streamline automated workflows while preventing data breaches, tampering, theft and other unauthorized access.