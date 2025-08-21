The future of AI innovation depends on access to massive computational power. Right now, supply is lagging behind demand.

As advanced AI models drive breakthroughs in generative technologies, infrastructure has emerged as a critical bottleneck. The Stargate Project directly addresses this challenge by investing in next-generation systems capable of supporting large-scale AI training and deployment.

By enabling strategic scalability across sectors—from national security to healthcare—it ensures that essential workloads, whether for government or private industry, have the resources they need. It also strengthens the United States' position amid rising global competition in AI infrastructure.

More than just a buildout, the Stargate Project marks a shift in how the US government collaborates with the private sector to secure long-term US leadership in AI development. The White House has signaled support as part of its broader AI policy agenda, with executive orders, regulatory frameworks and technology partnerships helping to shape the initiative.

The Stargate Project also signals a national commitment to stay ahead in a fast-evolving landscape. The initiative is engineering future facilities to handle unprecedented compute loads, leveraging cutting-edge GPUs and energy systems operating at gigawatt scale—a magnitude comparable to small nations.

The Abilene, Texas site will deliver 1.2 gigawatts of power, making it one of the largest data centers in the world, while campuses across the US are being developed to deliver more than 5 gigawatts of total capacity.

All of this points to one goal: building the infrastructure required to enable artificial general intelligence (AGI).