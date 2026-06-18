Let’s say Company X wants to implement an “HTTPS-only” policy where every web service must use HTTPS, not plain HTTP. To codify the policy, a platform engineer writes a simple rule that says:

If a service’s protocol is HTTP, the change should be rejected.

If a service’s protocol is HTTPS, the change is allowed.

The engineer puts this policy file in a “policies” folder inside the same code repository as the application and opens a pull request to add the policy. That pull request triggers an automatic syntax check of the policy file and a code review by another engineer. Only after the policy passes the necessary tests is it merged into the main branch.

In the continuous integration (CI) pipeline, all policy files are loaded to the policy engine from the “policies” folder. The policy engine reads the policy, converts it into an internal representation and compiles it into a compact, low-level form. This compact form enables the engine to quickly answer “allow or deny?” for every service the pipeline checks.

Regardless of the file’s format, a CI job takes the existing configuration file, extracts the important fields (name, protocol, port) and builds a simple JSON description of each service.

The caller requests a decision from the policy engine by sending the standardized service description as an input and indicating that the policy package for “HTTPS-only” should be applied.

The policy engine then evaluates the input against the rules. It checks the service’s protocol field. If the protocol is HTTP, that means the input matches the “deny” condition in the policy. The engine indicates that the change should be denied and creates a message telling the developer that the service must use HTTPS instead of HTTP. If the service uses HTTPS, none of the deny conditions are met, and the engine indicates that the change is allowed.

Then, the policy engine summarizes rule evaluations into a single decision object for the service. Decision objects typically specify whether the overall decision is “allow” or “deny” and how severe the issue is (high, medium, low). They also include a list of messages explaining why the input was denied and any warnings the engine found in the assessment process. If everything is compliant, the decision object says that the change is allowed and comes with only informational notes (or no messages at all).

Finally, CI tools enforce the decision. If the decision is “deny,” the change fails to merge into the main code branch. The engineer sees an error message saying that the service must use HTTPS and undergo specific modifications. If the decision is “allow,” the artifact is packaged and deployed, and the CI pipeline continues as normally.