What is low-code integration?

Traditionally, developers integrated systems by writing custom code, using various programming languages to build point-to-point integrations, or by using enterprise middleware, like enterprise service buses (ESBs). It was a time-consuming process that created a heavy dependency on specialized software development resources.

At the same time, enterprise IT environments have grown more complex, further straining the integration status quo. Applications and data are now scattered across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, and the rapid adoption of numerous software as a service (SaaS) tools has led to “SaaS sprawl” (the unchecked proliferation of SaaS product adoption and use within an organization). As a result, application, data and API integration have become increasingly challenging for IT teams already stretched thin.

Low-code integration platforms, often offered as platform as a service products (low-code iPaaS), were introduced to help solve these challenges. These cloud‑based platforms include low-code tools, such as drag-and-drop canvases, flow-chart style workflows, graphical configurations, and pre-built nodes and blocks representing operations or tasks in a workflow, that reduce reliance on custom code and specialized development skills. These visual, user-friendly tools help both technical teams and non-technical users build, deploy and maintain integrations more easily.



Low-code iPaaS solutions can also help team members design and automate workflows, eliminate repetitive tasks and maintain data consistency across applications and platforms. Low- and no-code tools broaden access to integration capabilities, enabling more people across the business to participate in building solutions, reducing bottlenecks and streamlining delivery.



Executives estimate that nearly 28% of their application portfolios are managed with low‑code or no-code technologies today, a figure expected to rise to almost 40% within the next five years, according to IDC.1 This rapid growth reflects the advantages low‑code integration brings to both IT teams and citizen developers alike.