What is native integration?

These integrations are typically built and maintained by the software provider’s engineers. Native integrations most commonly use application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect platforms.

The term “native,” in its most technically correct usage, refers to integrations between applications made by the same organization, such as an integration between Google Meet and Google Calendar. In practice, “native integration” is also commonly used to refer to integrations which are provided by one of the platforms involved.

Many powerful platforms, including Salesforce, Google, Microsoft and Shopify, provide their own marketplaces featuring many optimized integrations which are colloquially called “native.” An integration between Zoom and Google Calendar provides a native-like user experience: the integration is found on Google’s Workspace Marketplace and is subject to a review process by Google which regulates use of user data, misleading or offensive content, scams and other potentially objectionable elements.

Native integrations of this sort are designed to be as seamless as possible, available within an application’s standard interface. They are, in a sense, out-of-the-box solutions to connect two applications.

In many cases, organizations opt for native integrations over third-party when possible to avoid the increased time, money and labor involved in creating and maintaining third-party integration processes. When native integrations are incapable of serving the needs of the end-user, organizations can choose other solutions. For example, unsupported legacy software or small custom-built applications might be too niche to garner a native integration on a platform’s marketplace.

Native integrations can also provide insufficient degrees of control for some use cases. Native integrations are designed to provide the most commonly used features for the most users. But many organizations might require more complex “if/then” interactions, integrations among several different applications in a coordinated workflow, more granular control over data flow or specific compliance features than native integrations can offer. In that case, organizations might opt for other integration solutions, such as unified APIs, iPaaS and embedded iPaaS platforms.