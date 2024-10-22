What is API orchestration?

A simple way to think about orchestration is that it presents a single API (the orchestration layer) that manages other APIs. It enables a client to call on one API to access a workflow that encompasses multiple services and resources, each with their own API.

By adding an API orchestration layer between clients and APIs, an organization can coordinate multiple services and applications to create a single, fluid system.

Many organizations rely on a complex web of APIs working together to complete business tasks. These APIs work busily behind the scenes; to work efficiently, they need to communicate both with clients making API requests and with other applications and services. API orchestration adds a layer of functionality on top of existing services that enables these services to all work in concert with each other. This provides the user with a smooth front-end experience while the backend is busily working.

API orchestration is especially important when an organization is going through a digital transformation and has both legacy and newer systems and services in the same computing environment. Legacy systems often use a mixture of API types and coordinating communication between SaaS applications and on-prem systems and databases can be achieved through an orchestration layer.

API orchestration is also important in a microservices architecture, where an application’s functionality depends on the communication between many individual components. These components communicate through APIs and orchestration manages and coordinates these individual components to enable the delivery of a larger service.