What is API integration?

An API is a set of rules or protocols that enable software applications to communicate with each other to exchange data, features and functionality. APIs can be used for simple integrations, such as enabling an e-commerce store to communicate with a payment system like PayPal, or enabling a blog to pull and embed posts from a social media website.

In an enterprise system, APIs can be used to integrate larger, more substantial platforms, systems and workflows, such as enabling the real-time exchange of data between different enterprise databases or connecting independent applications to create automated business processes.

Traditional point-to-point integrations—connecting systems or applications directly through custom coding—require a substantial amount of setup work and upkeep. They are often not suitable for many modern environments that rely on hundreds or thousands of applications spread across distributed IT architectures.

API integration offers a more efficient solution. Through API integration, organizations can use APIs to expose integration flows and integrate applications, platforms and systems no matter where they reside—crucial in modern IT environments.