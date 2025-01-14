Why do software vendors have such deep access into customer systems?

These interdependencies are increasingly making organizations overly reliant on specific vendors and applications to keep their business operations running smoothly. The upside to this is having third-party partnerships that integrate with your infrastructure and can be built out seamlessly. The downside is added costs from not shopping around for better deals and the greater risk of a security flaw taking down your system without warning. One bad piece of code due to an embedded vendor application can cause irreparable damage.

According to research from Dashdevs, “vendor lock-in is proven to lead to unanticipated costs and technical debt.” Reliance on these embedded applications is “proven to increase risks and vendor-specific vulnerabilities.”

When these embedded applications have a flaw — a vulnerability exploited or misconfigured code, for example — the fix can be complex. It might look as easy as deleting the bad file or applying a patch, but what happens if the problem doesn’t allow you access to the system at all? To do that, you have to identify which program is causing the problem and where within your system it is located. Is it a problem that can be fixed once via the cloud and will automatically change across all devices, or will it require updating individual machines? Finally, what is the communication between the vendor and your organization? Is the problem something you discovered or was it revealed to you, and how willing and quick is the third party able to take responsibility?

Unfortunately, there are no easy answers. It will come down to the individual situation — the type of vendor, how the application is embedded into your network and the problem that it causes.

“Some of those systems, some of those controls that you have in place have the potential from a resiliency standpoint to mean the difference between your customers having your service being on and available or having a complete destruction caused by an outage similar to what we’ve seen with other vendors recently,” says Charlotte Wylie, Deputy CSO with Okta.