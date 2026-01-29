What is financial reporting automation?

With automated financial reporting, FP&A teams can automate tedious reporting tasks and prepare financial statements and reports in real-time. They can also automate workflows, create automatic audit trails and manage consolidation and verification. This process frees up team members to focus on more strategic initiatives like analysis and relationship building.

Executives are realizing the power of AI in finance and beginning to embrace the use of AI automation throughout their finance operations, such as in AI agents for finance and AI in FP&A.

A recent IBM Institute for Business Value research found that 68% of executives, including chief financial officers (CFOs), report experimenting with AI automation as digital assistants evolve into autonomous agents supporting self-service finance operations.

Separately, of the executives surveyed, 37% expect to implement touchless automation in predictive insights and 29% in financial analysis and reporting.

Putting AI to work in finance is changing the way FP&A teams operate. The technology is delivering major gains in accuracy, ease of use, efficiency and business strategy. This seismic shift is transforming the finance industry from being a reactive function to driving proactive change and decision-making for planning, budgeting and forecasting.