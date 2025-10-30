Putting AI to work in finance: Using generative AI for transformational change

Finance leaders are no strangers to the complexities and challenges that come with driving business growth. From navigating the intricacies of enterprise-wide digitization to adapting to shifting customer spending habits, the responsibilities of a CFO have never been more multifaceted.

Amidst this complexity lies an opportunity. CFOs can harness the transformative power of generative AI (gen AI) to revolutionize finance operations and unlock new levels of efficiency, accuracy and insights.

Generative AI is a game-changing technology that promises to reshape the finance industry as we know it. By using advanced language models and machine learning algorithms, gen AI can automate and streamline a wide range of finance processes, from financial analysis and reporting to procurement, and accounts payable.