The CFO’s role in the age of generative AI

CFOs are the stewards of investment capital, orchestrating a movement with transformative technology and innovation to evolve businesses, accelerate revenue streams and drive meaningful outcomes.

The current business environment has CFOs facing headwinds for decision-making in less-than-ideal conditions with rapidly shifting regulations, tedious reporting standards, ESG requirements and inflationary pressures; however, the need for growth and profit expansion remains, and as CEOs look for ways to increase productivity, the CFO is emerging as a new advisor on technology and innovation. Despite the headwinds, there are tailwinds in which we can use new technology to enable CFOs to perform in their business partnering roles and drive productivity, cost take out, accuracy, control and business value.

Through new approaches to financial management that incorporate generative AI, this advanced technology can help CFOs make more informed, data-driven decisions for their organization that can have major financial implications. The IBM Institute for Business Value CEO study on decision-making in the age of AI found the top priorities for CEOs are technology modernization and productivity, while the three biggest challenges are technology modernization, sustainability and security. Enter the CFO, whose role is more substantial than ever to unlock value and to scale and fund a technology they are still trying to fully understand.