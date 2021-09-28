What is a digital worker?

In order to initiate your digital workforce, you should consider the human element. Enterprise design thinking can help you determine how you want humans to interact with digital workers to enable the intelligent workflow. From there, you’ll want to go through the following steps:

Assess the need: The team should identify a process for a digital worker to own. During this stage, you may want to start more simply, such as incorporating intelligent data capture or basic business rules, to enable better decision-making, adding complexity gradually.



Document the process: Detailed documentation of the process should exist to train new digital workers correctly.



Train digital workers: Once a documented process has been identified to transition over to a digital worker, they are trained to handle the tasks within the selected workflow. Bots are also instructed to identify and flag exceptions for their human counterparts, routing more complex use cases to them and freeing them from mundane monitoring activities.



Assess performance: During this step, teams can assess the performance of a given digital worker, ensuring it has generated an appropriate return on investment (ROI) for the business. By utilizing process mining and process maps, teams can validate training efforts, but they can also use this opportunity to identify bottlenecks, further optimizing the process.

The IBM Automation Services team has put these steps into practice, supporting multiple clients in our business process outsourcing practice. Below is an example of a digital worker that they created.

Meet Ocash

Ocash is a digital cash application specialist: the latest recruit for the finance and accounting function. It’s often helpful to consider and position your digital workers in the roles that they would fill within your enterprise’s operations.

To create Ocash, the IBM services team began with the workflow outcome in mind. They sourced data from ERP systems to deconstruct the OTC process and identify its component parts. From there, the team focused on one of the more manual aspects of the process. They automated the tasks where they could and augmented those that still required human workers. Ocash was designed to execute tasks that were best suited for automation, calling upon its human colleague(s) only when needed. They also took this opportunity to optimize the process. For example, automating the verification of invoice accuracy with a customer at the start of the process can significantly eliminate the number of payment disputes later on.